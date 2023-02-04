How to get into Hufflepuff in Hogwarts Legacy

Hogwarts Legacy is one of the most anticipated games of 2023. Players have been waiting to get their hands on the fantasy role-playing title ever since it was announced during the PlayStation 5 showcase in 2020. Fortunately, they won't have to wait much longer as its release is right around the corner.

Fans of the Harry Potter books and live-action movies have been asking for a quality AAA fantasy role-playing game set within the magical setting of the Potterverse. Hogwarts Legacy seems to be the definitive answer, allowing players to live the fantasy of being a student at the prestigious Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry.

Like in the books, players start their journey in Hogwarts by getting sorted into one among the four houses, Gryffindor, Slytherin, Ravenclaw, and Hufflepuff. While the sorting procedure is fairly straightforward, some key elements determine which house players eventually get placed in.

Players can use two methods to choose their preferred house in Hogwarts Legacy

There are two distinct ways players can choose their preferred house in Hogwarts Legacy.

Players can either get sorted into a house via the Wizarding World website, or they can do the same in-game via the sorting ceremony.

Getting sorted to a house in Hogwarts Legacy using the Wizarding World website

To get sorted into a house at Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry, players must answer a few questions that resonate with their personality and soul. Alternatively, they can just take a short and fun "House Quiz" on the Wizarding World website to stand a chance at getting into their favorite house.

To get sorted into a house using the Wizarding World website, follow these steps:

Go to the official webpage of Hogwarts Legacy.

Scroll down and click on "Join the Harry Potter Fan Club," which will redirect you to the Wizarding World webpage.

You will need to create a Fan Club account or log in to an existing one.

Once you log in, you will be prompted to take the House Quiz.

After taking the quiz, you will be given your house, which can be transferred to the game by linking your Fan Club account to your WB Games account and logging into the same WB Games account in-game.

The quiz is entirely random and has a percentage-based chance of sorting you into any of the four houses according to your responses. However, there is an easy way to get into Hufflepuff, i.e., by using the following answers to the 28 questions:

Moon or Stars?: Stars

Stars Left or Right?: Right

Right Head or Tails?: Heads

Heads Black or White?: Black

Black Dawn or Dusk?: Dusk

Dusk Forest or River?: River

River If you were attending Hogwarts, which pet would you choose to take with you?: Common Toad

Common Toad Once every century, the Flutterby.....If it lured you, it would smell of: Home

Home How would you like to be known to history?: The Good

The Good Late at night, walking alone down the street......Do you: Proceed with caution, keeping one hand on your concealed wand and an eye out for any disturbance

Proceed with caution, keeping one hand on your concealed wand and an eye out for any disturbance If you could have any power, which would you choose?: The power of superhuman strength

The power of superhuman strength A troll has gone berserk in the Headmaster’s study at Hogwarts….In which order would you rescue these objects from the troll’s club, if you could?: First student records going back 1000 years. Then, a nearly perfected cure for dragon pox. Finally, a mysterious handwritten book full of strange runes

First student records going back 1000 years. Then, a nearly perfected cure for dragon pox. Finally, a mysterious handwritten book full of strange runes What kind of instrument most pleases your ear?: The trumpet

The trumpet What are you most looking forward to learning at Hogwarts?: All about magical creatures and how to befriend/care for them

All about magical creatures and how to befriend/care for them Which road tempts you most?: The cobbled street lined with ancient buildings

The cobbled street lined with ancient buildings Which of the following would you most hate people to call you?: Selfish

Selfish Which would you rather be: Trusted

Trusted After you have died, what would you most like people to do when they hear your name?: Think with admiration of your achievements

Think with admiration of your achievements A Muggle confronts you and says that they are sure you are a witch or wizard. Do you: Tell them that you are worried about their mental health and offer to call a doctor.

Tell them that you are worried about their mental health and offer to call a doctor. You enter an enchanted garden. What would you be most curious to examine first?: The fat red toadstools that appear to be talking to each other

The fat red toadstools that appear to be talking to each other Four boxes are placed before you. Which would you try and open?: The small tortoiseshell box, embellished with gold, inside which some small creature seems to be squeaking

The small tortoiseshell box, embellished with gold, inside which some small creature seems to be squeaking Given the choice, would you rather invent a potion that would guarantee you: Love

Love One of your housemates has cheated…What do you do?: Lie and say you don’t know (but hope that somebody else tells Professor Flitwick the truth)

Lie and say you don’t know (but hope that somebody else tells Professor Flitwick the truth) Which of the following do you find most difficult to deal with?: Hunger

Hunger Which of the following do you most like to study?: Trolls

Trolls Which nightmare would frighten you most?: Waking up to find that neither your friends nor your family has any idea who you are

Waking up to find that neither your friends nor your family has any idea who you are You and two friends need to cross….Do you: Suggest drawing lots to decide which of you will fight

Suggest drawing lots to decide which of you will fight Four goblets are placed before you. Which would you choose to drink?: The smooth, thick, richly purple drink that gives off a delicious smell of chocolate and plums

It should be noted that while these answers should sort you into Hufflepuff, there is still a slight chance of you getting a different house due to the randomness of the answers.

As such, there's no definitive way to get Hufflepuff over the other three houses in Hogwarts Legacy if you opt to get sorted using the Wizarding World website.

Getting sorted to a house via Hogwarts Legacy's in-game sorting ceremony

Players are free to choose a house of their choice once they reach the Sorting Ceremony in Hogwarts Legacy. Unlike the sorting process using the Wizarding World website, the game won't force a house on you depending on your answers to random quiz questions.

This means you can get into the Hufflepuff house in Hogwarts Legacy without answering the House Quiz. However, this way, you will miss out on exclusive rewards (including your "Patronas" and your first free custom Wand) that come from getting sorted using the Wizarding World website.

Poll : 0 votes