Hogwarts Legacy is a brand new role-playing title from developers Avalanche Software and publisher WB Games. It is set in the Wizarding World universe based on the Harry Potter series of books and media. Players can explore this magical world and participate in various activities in true role-playing fashion.

As is common with video games, Hogwarts Legacy too features several boss fights of varying difficulty. This guide will detail how players can beat the Absconder Giant Spider boss in the game.

Note: Spoilers for Hogwarts Legacy will follow. Viewer discretion is advised.

The Absconder Giant Spider boss is a high-level foe in Hogwarts Legacy

The Absconder fight, in action (Image via YouTube/WoW Quests)

This eight-legged foe is a dangerous level 32 Acromantula. Players must be extra careful during this fight. It is generally recommended that they attempt this side quest a bit later in the game's campaign when they have mastered the combat and leveled up sufficiently.

Nevertheless, here are some tips and tricks that should make the fight generally easier for viewers:

Players can find the Acromantula when they head inside the cave during the side quest, “Absconder Encounter.”

The fight begins as soon as players enter the circular zone with the large tree in the center. Cast a spell to begin the battle by provoking the enemy - an HP bar with The Absconder will now be displayed on your HUD.

Incendio is highly recommended for this fight. Spam it to deplete the spider’s HP.

Other alternative spells include Expelliarmus and Glacius - both of which can confuse and slow down the enemy giving you ample time to counterattack.

Ancient Magic can also be used to deal heavy damage when available.

Dodge The Absconder’s attacks as and when required and go on the offensive whenever an opening is available. Repeat the process until his HP drops to zero.

Be mindful of the miniature spiders spawned by the Acromantula, making short work of them to have an easier time with the fight.

The Absconder also uses three consecutive attacks in a pattern, so make sure to time your dodges correctly.

Players can also use the Chinese Chomping Cabbages to aid them during the fight.

Take cover near the tree if you need to recover.

The fight ends when the Acromantula’s HP drops to zero.

Where can the Absconder Acromantula be found?

This particular Acromantula can be found in Aranshire in Hogwarts Legacy. The location of the monster is pictured via the in-game mini-map for reference:

The location of The Absconder via the in-game map (Image via YouTube/WoW Quests)

Once players reach Aranshire (assuming they have completed the main story quest, Tomes and Tribulations as a prerequisite), they must speak to Edgar Adley, who will inform them of a missing heirloom of his friend that was taken by Absconder.

Follow the objective marker into the Forbidden Forest and head into the cave to fight off against the giant spider, as described above in this article.

Players sould do well to destroy the web holding down the heirloom after defeating the foe and returning the pocket watch back to Edgar Alley to end the side quest. Completing the quest will reward 180 XP points and a wand handle.

Hogwarts Legacy was released on February 10, 2023 for the Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 5, and PC. A last-gen version is in development, slated for a release later this year.

