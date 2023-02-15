Fact Check: Can you skip spider enemy encounters in Hogwarts Legacy? (Arachnophobia mod explained)

While Hogwarts Legacy is turning out to be an incredible experience for most Wizarding World fans, it hasn’t exactly been a fun playthrough for some fans within the community.

Players with crippling arachnophobia are finding it difficult to explore the Forbidden Forest, as most of the enemies they encounter at this location are giant spiders that attack them at a moment’s notice.

As arachnophobia falls within the category of anxiety disorders, Hogwarts Legacy has been a terrible experience for some gamers, which is why players have been looking for ways to skip these arachnoid enemies in the game.

Unfortunately, players won't be able to skip spider encounters in the game. There are a few main and side quests that involve the protagonist making quick work of these beasts, which is why completely skipping them to progress through the narrative is entirely out of the question.

However, there is a Hogwarts Legacy mod that allows one to turn all spider enemies into boxes, making it significantly easier for those with arachnophobia to play the game.

The Hogwarts Legacy community has created a new Arachnophobia mod

In the past, there have been developers who have added an arachnophobia safe mod to their titles, so that gamers with this anxiety disorder can fully enjoy the narrative that they bring to the table.

Certain titles, including the survival game Grounded, boast this feature, and when enabled, it will make spiders look completely different, effectively making it a safer experience for those with the disorder.

This isn't the case for Hogwarts Legacy, as Avalanche Software hasn't implemented a similar mode in the game, even though spiders make up almost the entirety of the enemy pool in the Forbidden Forest.

Furthermore, the developers haven't provided any information about adding this feature in a future update, so it’s hard to say if something like this will be making its way to the RPG.

Nevertheless, the community has already come up with an arachnophobia mod to turn all spider enemies into boxes whenever players encounter them. Those interested in trying it out can download the mod from the Nexus Mods website and follow the required steps to apply it in their game.

Hogwarts Legacy is a fairly unique wizarding experience and it's unfortunate that some players are unable to play the game due to arachnophobia. Fortunately, this particular mod will significantly help out in this regard, making it a lifesaver for many in the community.

