Hogwarts Legacy is an upcoming action role-playing game set in the Wizarding World universe based on the much-adored Harry Potter series of books and media.

This much-anticipated title follows players as they step into the shoes of a customizable self-insert protagonist who embarks on a magical journey at the Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry as a fifth year and soon becomes involved in events that threaten to throw the wizarding world into turmoil.

In true role-playing fashion, players in Hogwarst Legacy will have to collect ingredients spread throughout the in-game world for crafting specific items. As such, this article will detail how players can obtain the Spider Fang ingredient.

Note: Minor spoilers for Hogwarts Legacy will follow. Discretion is advisable.

Spider Fang can be obtained as loot after defeating spiders in the world of Hogwarts Legacy

Eager players can head to the Forbidden Forest within Hogwarts to face off against various aggressive spiders. Defeating these enemies has an appreciable chance to drop the Spider Fang as loot, which players can collect for further use.

Additionally, progressing through the main story quest, “Shadow of the Mountain'' will also have players face off against these arachnids alongside Ranrok’s allies. Remember to loot the spiders after you defeat them to grab the Fangs.

Spider Fangs can also be directly purchased from J. Pippin’s Potions shop within Hogsmeade for 50 Coins each.

What is Spider Fang used for?

Spider Fang is used to brew the Maxima Potion in Hogwarts Legacy. This particular combat potion requires thirty seconds to prepare and will boost your spell’s damage output for a brief period of time, making it a handy item to have at all times.

Maxima Potion also requires Leech Juice (obtainable by exploring the wild near water bodies) to craft it at a suitable station - either within the Room of Requirement or in your Class.

The recipe requires a one-time purchase from J. Pippin’s Potions shop for 500 Coins.

How many potions are there in Hogwarts Legacy?

A total of seven potions have been discovered in Hogwarts Legacy so far, with one being confirmed to be a PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 pre-order exclusive.

These include:

Wiggenweld Potion: Used to restore HP (one each of Horklump Juice and Dittany Leaves).

Used to restore HP (one each of Horklump Juice and Dittany Leaves). Edurus: Transforms you into stone briefly to protect you from incoming damage (one each of Ashwinder Egg and Mongrel Fur).

Transforms you into stone briefly to protect you from incoming damage (one each of Ashwinder Egg and Mongrel Fur). Focus Potion: Reduces your spell cooldown time when used (one each of Lacewing Flies, Fluxweed Stem, and Dugbog Tongue).

Reduces your spell cooldown time when used (one each of Lacewing Flies, Fluxweed Stem, and Dugbog Tongue). Invisibility Potion: Turns you invisible for a brief period of time.

Turns you invisible for a brief period of time. Thunderbrew Potion: Casts a protective thundercloud around the player that can stun and damage adjacent enemies (one each of Leech Juice, Srivelfig Fruit, and Stench of the Dead).

Casts a protective thundercloud around the player that can stun and damage adjacent enemies (one each of Leech Juice, Srivelfig Fruit, and Stench of the Dead). Felix Felicis: Allows players to find the location of all large chests on their mini-map. Lasts for a day. (one each of Lacewing Fly and Fluxweed Stem).

Brewing these potions is pretty straightforward; players must head to the Room of Requirement’s Potion Station or their Potions Class and use the requisite ingredients in a series of simple quick-time events.

Hogwarts Legacy is scheduled for release across multiple platforms on February 10, 2023. Players who have purchased the Deluxe Edition already have early access to the title.

