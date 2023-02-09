All Zenobia's Gobstone locations in Hogwarts Legacy

WB Games' upcoming fantasy role-playing game Hogwarts Legacy is easily one of, if not the most, hotly anticipated games of 2023, with fans eagerly awaiting the game's release in the next few days. The game is a love letter to fans of the Harry Potter books and the top-rated live-action movies, who have been asking for a proper mainline role-playing experience set within the "Potterverse."

Being a role-playing game at its core, Hogwarts Legacy has various customization options that allow players to personalize how they want to experience their wizarding adventures in Hogwarts. Role-playing as a student of the highly prestigious Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry, players will be able to learn new and fascinating spells, brew potions with various active and passive perks, make new allies, and much, much more.

The optional quests are one of the most important elements of Hogwarts Legacy's gameplay and progression. Upon completion, it grants players some of the most unique and valuable rewards, including new spells, potion recipes, upgrade resources, and more. One such early-game optional quest asks players to collect six Globstones hidden across Hogwarts. Here's a comprehensive guide to all the Globstone locations in Hogwarts Legacy.

Note: This article contains mild spoilers for Hogwarts Legacy.

Where to find all the Globstone locations in Hogwarts Legacy?

Finding all the Globstones across Hogwarts is the primary requirement to complete the optional quest from Zenobia Noke. You can talk to Zenobia and start her side quest right after attending your first class at the academy and learning the spell "Levioso" from Professor Hecat as part of the "Welcome to Hogwarts" main story quest.

Once you talk to Zenobia and start her quest, she will task you with finding six Globstones across Hogwarts. However, you won't have a clue where to begin your search or the location you need to look for the Globstones. Given Hogwarts is a massive castle with multiple rooms and hallways; it can get very tedious to find all the Globstones without any clue about their location.

Here are the locations of all six Globstones in Hogwarts Legacy:

Transfiguration Courtyard: The first Globstone can be found in the Transfiguration Courtyard beside the archway with a group of owls perched on top of it.

The next Globstone can be found at the top of the Divination Classroom Tower, which will require you to scale the massively long staircase and grab the Globstone from the top of a Chandelier you can access via a ladder that unfurls when you reach the location.

The next Globstone is pretty easy to find and is located near the rafters at the Central Hall.

The Globstone in the Ravenclaw Tower can be tricky to spot since the Globstone is hiding atop a ledge in the area. The best way to find the Globstone is to use Revelio, which should hint at its location and allow you to use Accio to grab it.

The next Globstone can be found on the pillar above the two suits of armor in the Trophy Room, which is accessible via the Grand Staircase.

The sixth and final Globstone is also found within the Trophy Room, on the shelf with the Plaques and Trophies.

Once you get all six Globstones, head back to Zenobia near the Defense of the Dark Arts classroom to receive your reward, which includes 180 XP and a special Wand handle that you can equip immediately to increase the strength of your spells.

Hogwarts Legacy is scheduled to release on February 10, 2023, with the early access period for Deluxe Edition owners already live on the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and Windows PC (via Steam and Epic Games Store). The previous-generation console versions of the game are due for release on April 4, 2023.

