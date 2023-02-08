How to use Alohomora to easily lockpick in Hogwarts Legacy

Hogwarts Legacy is chock-full of minigames and puzzles that will test players' wits and knowledge of Potterverse lore. While some puzzles require players to have a deep understanding of spells and curses, others need them to read their surroundings and deduce clues that lead to the solution.

The upcoming fantasy role-playing game from WB Games is easily one of the most anticipated titles of 2023 and for all the right reasons. For years, fans have been asking for a mainline video game set in the Harry Potter universe. Hogwarts Legacy is the definitive answer to that.

From iconic locations and familiar spells to mythical beasts, Avalanche Games' latest role-playing game is a love letter to Potterheads around the globe. While Hogwarts Legacy's story is set a hundred years prior to the events depicted in the Harry Potter books, there are plenty of elements in the game that fans will find familiar.

One such element is the spell, "Alohomora," which is used for lockpicking in both the Harry Potter books as well as Hogwarts Legacy. However, using the spell and unlocking safes and locked contraptions can be quite tricky.

How to obtain Alohomora in Hogwarts Legacy

To unlock Alohomora in Hogwarts Legacy, you will need to complete the main quest, "The Caretaker's Lunar Lament," which is fairly late into the game's story. The quest is straightforward, and it shouldn't take you more than 20 minutes to complete and unlock the lockpicking charm.

However, unlocking the chests and doors using Alohomora isn't as simple as just casting the spell. After casting Alohomora, you will have to partake in a timing-based minigame, which you will need to clear to successfully lockpick chests and doors across Hogwarts.

It is not easy to lockpick using Alohomora spell in Hogwarts Legacy

Once players cast Alohomora on a locked door or contraption, they will be taken to a lockpicking minigame akin to games like Dying Light, The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim, and Assassin's Creed Unity.

The lock has two different sparks associated with two unique gears. The trick to lockpick is to move the gears with the left and right analog sticks until you feel a vibration. While it sounds easy, it is quite difficult in practice.

The tutorial for lockpicking asks players to "use the left and right sticks to move the sparks and rotate the dial until both corresponding gears are activated to release the lock." However, it is much more complex than simply moving the left and right analog sticks.

To lockpick using Alohomora, follow these steps:

You will need to match the orientation of the (red) gears in the center and the (green) gears in the bottom right.

To align both the gears, you will have to rotate the central piece after locking the spark in the correct slot (inner or outer dials depending on the spak's color).

While the sparks are slotted, you must first rotate the central coil until the red gears start spinning.

Once the red gear starts spinning on its own, you will need to rotate the outer green coil until the green gear in the bottom right starts doing the same.

Once both the gears start spinning, the locked contraption will unlock, allowing you to access whatever treasure was locked behind it.

Avalanche Games' upcoming fantasy role-playing game features many such fun and engaging minigames that act as a breather in-between the hectic combat sequences in the game.

Hogwarts Legacy is scheduled to be released on February 10, 2023, with early access for Deluxe Edition owners already live on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and Windows PC.

