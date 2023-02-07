Hogwarts Legacy, WB Games' upcoming fantasy open-world role-playing game, is scheduled to be released in just a few days. Set a hundred years before the events of the iconic Harry Potter books, Hogwarts Legacy is a classic Potterverse game that allows players to roleplay as students in the prestigious Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry.

As players make their way through the game's story, learning new spells and making new friends, all while trying to uncover a hidden secret that can wreak havoc on the Wizarding World, they will see themselves come face-to-face with many adversaries, ranging from fellow students to mythical creatures of the legends.

Going toe-to-toe with these adversaries will require players to learn and eventually master a variety of spells and curses. While most spells will be unlocked organically as players explore the open-world and make their way through Hogwarts Legacy's story chapters, some of the most powerful spells are locked behind optional quests.

One such spell is "Transformation," unlocked by completing a relatively lengthy side quest. Here's a comprehensive guide on easily unlocking Transformation in Hogwarts Legacy.

Note: This article contains mild spoilers for Hogwarts Legacy.

What is the Transformation spell in Hogwarts Legacy?

Transformation is a potent charm that casters can use to transform their targets into harmless critters. Using Transformation will immobilize the target(s) for a short duration, leaving them open to other follow-up attacks. Casters can use this additional time to either attack or escape if the enemy is hard to beat.

Transformation comes in handy to solve certain environmental puzzles found across the open-world of Hogwarts Legacy, making the spell one of the most versatile tools players must have in their arsenal.

How to unlock Transformation in Hogwarts Legacy?

Unlocking Transformation requires you to complete Professor Weasley's assignment. The assignment requires you to complete the following objectives:

Collect the Field Guide Page in the Underground Harbour

Collect the Field Page from the Book on Intermediate Transfiguration in the Library

Attend Transfiguration Class During the Day

Speak with Professor Weasley

Before you can start Professor Weasley's assignment, they need to ensure that they are at least level 20 and have completed the Main Story quest: Fire and Vice. The "Field Guide Page" can be found in Underground Habor, within the cave entrance that leads to the harbor's location.

The "Field Page from the Book of Intermediate Transfiguration" can be found in the Library but requires you to partake in a short quiz challenge by talking to a fellow student named Sophronia Franklin, who will test your knowledge of the Harry Potter lore. The solutions to her questions are: The Golden Snidget, Felix Felicis, The Deathly Hallows, The Quaffle and False.

Once you answer all her questions, use Revelio to collect the Page from the Book of Intermediate Transfiguration. Once you have both the pages, head back to Astronomy Wing and then the Transfiguration Classroom and attend the class to learn the Transformation spell. You finish the quest by talking to Professor Weasley, who congratulates you for unlocking the powerful spell and gives insight into its proper use cases.

Avalanche Games' latest role-playing game is filled with a plethora of unique and rewarding optional quests that not only reward players with powerful spells and curses to use against their adversaries but also allow them to flesh out their knowledge of the Potterverse mythos.

Hogwarts Legacy is scheduled to release on February 10, 2023, with early access for Deluxe Edition owners, live on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and Windows PC. The last-generation console (PlayStation 4 and Xbox One) versions of the game are due for release on April 4, 2023.

