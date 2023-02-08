Can you change the difficulty of Hogwarts Legacy in-game?

Hogwarts Legacy is now live in early access for players worldwide. Those with early access can jump into the game on the platform of their choice.

Despite specific technical issues, Hogwarts Legacy has received plenty of positive reviews from critics worldwide. Much of the good reception can be attributed to the accessibility options that Avalanche Software has incorporated into the title.

Plenty of customization options are available to players, allowing them to tweak the game according to their liking. Some of them are purely cosmetic and have no natural effect on gameplay. Others, like difficulty settings, play a more critical role in determining the overall experience.

Hogwarts Legacy isn't a competitive title that pits players against each other. While the game has a few competitive aspects in certain stages, it is a single-player experience, and players must compete against the AI. This not only allows players to enjoy the game at their own pace but also provides a lot of freedom when it comes to picking the difficulty level.

Hogwarts Legacy's versatile difficulty settings allow players to enjoy the game at their own pace

Hogwarts Legacy does allow you to change its difficulty settings. Avalanche Software has included four choices for players, who can make the gameplay as easy or complex as they want it to be.

Here are the four settings that are available in the title:

Story mode – Perfect for players who want a narrative-style experience without bothering too much about combat and other aspects.

Easy – Quite similar to the Story mode but offers a slight challenge in combat and other areas. The emphasis is more on exploration rather than quests and challenges.

Normal – This perfectly balances exploring the story and combatting the different challenges.

Hard – This difficulty setting is perfect for those who want to face a stern challenge in every step, just like Harry Potter did in his own time at Hogwarts.

You should have no problems selecting the difficulty settings, and there are plenty of options to meet your demands.

Like all modern games, Hogwarts Legacy will ask you to choose a difficulty setting at the beginning of your save. You don't have to stress a lot about this, as the selected difficulty level can be changed in the existing save with a simple tweak in the settings.

How to change the difficulty settings in the game

Once you start your Hogwarts Legacy journey, you will still be able to change your settings mid-game. To do so, you can follow these steps:

Hit the pause button.

Go to gameplay options.

The difficulty setting is located near the top of the screen. Select it, and a drop-down menu will appear. Pick one of the choices and continue on your journey.

By completing these steps, you can go down or move up in difficulty settings. It's a perfect solution if you're stuck at a challenge in Hogwarts Legacy. Alternatively, you can gradually increase the challenge when you get used to the game and its mechanics.

Overall, the freedom of choice is wonderful and ensures that you don't feel too much pressure to progress on your journey.

Poll : 0 votes