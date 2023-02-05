Which is the right Hogwarts Legacy difficulty setting for you?

With Avalanche's Hogwarts Legacy right around the corner, fans are eagerly waiting to witness its gameplay features and combat. The upcoming RPG has promised players a plethora of magical spells and abilities to choose from. Encountering several enemies and interesting creatures along the way, they can either immerse themselves in deep combat systems or stick to experiencing the narrative.

Hogwarts Legacy will officially launch with four difficulty settings - Story, Easy, Normal, and Hard. The difficulty level can be selected at the very start of the game during the character creation stage. Fans looking to breeze through the combat can opt for Story, while those looking for a challenge can go with the Hard option.

Choosing the right difficulty setting in Hogwarts Legacy

Hogwarts Legacy will feature a wide variety of enemies throughout its magical storyline. This is exactly why it's imperative to start off on the right foot when it comes to choosing a difficulty level.

If you wish to make the game feel like a walk in the park, go ahead with the Story level. This difficulty mode is ideal for gamers who are new to the Harry Potter universe. If you know very little about the franchise's different spells and their effects, this setting will allow you to learn the game’s mechanics at your own pace without any serious repercussions.

Moving on to the Easy level, this option will give you a slight challenge, with only bosses and certain creatures being troublesome. Nevertheless, these inconveniences will generally be negligible as your character will always have the upper hand in combat situations. Essentially, you won't face a lot of enemy resistance and puzzles should be easier for you to complete.

If you want a balanced experience wherein the correct use of spells in situations will help you and the lack of it will penalize you in minor ways, then you should go for the Normal setting, which keeps both you and your foes on even ground. This level of difficulty is ideal for Harry Potter fans who don't mind the occasional challenge since they already have some idea about the series' lore and spells.

Hard is the ultimate difficulty setting in Hogwarts Legacy, with the magical action ramping up if you choose this level. You will constantly have to be on your toes to dodge or deflect lethal enemy attacks. Clearly, this option should be selected when you're well-versed in spell usage and general combat. Your foes will naturally be stronger and will take longer to defeat.

Fortunately, you won't be alone in your adventures as Hogwarts Legacy has included companions for you to choose from. You can interact with Sebastian Sallow (Slytherin), Natasi Onai (Gryffindor), Poppy Sweeting (Hufflepuff), and Amit Thakkar (Ravenclaw). Each of these characters will have their own side quests that you can participate in to expand your skill repertoire.

The game features four major Houses - Gryffindor, Slytherin, Ravenclaw, and Hufflepuff. You can opt for your favorite House and explore thematic common rooms that are fascinating to explore, adding yet another layer of immersion. Furthermore, there are multiple save slots, so you can easily start a new game with a different House, if you desire.

All of the aspects listed above are merely the tip of the iceberg. Hogwarts Legacy is ripe for exploration, with the main castle itself filled with mysteries to uncover and trinkets to collect. You can explore the vast open world on a flying broom or mount a magical creature to traverse the world in style.

Hogwarts Legacy is shaping up to be an in-depth wizard simulator of sorts. Potterheads can finally live out their magical fantasy in an open-world RPG experience. Being a fairly ambitious undertaking from Avalanche Software, the team seems to have done a splendid job at faithfully adapting the beloved franchise.

Hogwarts Legacy can now be preloaded, and owners of the Deluxe Edition can play the game early on February 7, 2023. PS4 and Xbox One users will get their hands on this title from April 4, 2023. Potterheads looking to play it on the Nintendo Switch console will have to wait until July 25, 2023.

Poll : 0 votes