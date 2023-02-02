How to preload Hogwarts Legacy on PS5? size and more explained

Hogwarts Legacy is one of the most anticipated games of 2023. A major part of this is due to it being an open-world RPG based on the beloved Harry Potter series. Fans are excited to get their hands on the game as it inches closer to the release date of February 10, 2023.

Potterheads and RPG aficionados looking to buy the PlayStation 5 version can preload Hogwarts Legacy and dive into the magical world. Owners of the game’s standard edition can do so on February 8, 2023. Fans who opted to purchase the deluxe edition can begin their downloads as early as February 5, 2023.

Hogwarts Legacy PS5 size and features

The world of Hogwarts Legacy is packed to the brim with magical creatures and a vast open scenic world. Hogwarts Castle is also graphically impressive. Thus, it is expected that the game will launch size-heavy on all platforms. Fans will be happy to know that the game will consume 79.54 GB of memory on PS5. Despite this, anything less than 100 GB is manageable.

Fans can choose from the base or deluxe edition. The latter variant comes bundled with cosmetic items like Thestral Mount, Dark Arts Battle Arena, Dark Arts Cosmetic Set, and Dark Arts Garrison Hat. The base game costs $59.99, whereas the deluxe version is $69.99.

Deluxe edition owners will be able to play the game early on February 7, 2023.

PlayStation 5 owners have the added advantage of the haptic feedback feature of the DualSense controller. To add an extra layer of immersion, only the right side of the controller will respond haptically while using spells. This gives a feeling of holding the wand in the right hand.

The cherry on top is the controller lights that will flash the color of the house fans choose to side with. Apart from the above unique additions, the usual feedback will be present throughout the game. These little tricks leveraging console accessories add to the immersion factor.

Hogwarts Legacy comprises many side quests that allow players to explore the magical world at their own pace. Some quests will even have branching paths impacting the end result differently.

The title also boasts tons of explorable locations like the Forbidden Forest. This bleak location is said to be home to spiders and other creepy creatures from the franchise.

Players can scour such spots and keep honing their magic skills in this wizarding world. One can even set out on a magical broom or a creature mount and fly around to traverse the world quickly.

Fortunately, players will not be alone as they can have companions to tag along with. These include Sebastian Sallow (Slytherin), Natasi Onai (Gryffindor), Poppy Sweeting (Hufflepuff), and Amit Thakkar (Ravenclaw). The game is a single-player-focused outing, hence lacking multiplayer or co-op features.

One can even play around with the character creator at the start of the game. Hogwarts Legacy provides tons of presets to choose from. Players who wish to shape their playable character like Harry Potter can do so by tweaking their skin color and adding a pair of glasses.

One can interact with the many quirky and intriguing characters in and around Hogwarts to get an insight into their backstory. The team at Avalanche Software even included Ghosts like Nearly Headless Nick and more that fans can stumble upon while exploring the castle.

Harry Potter fans keep a keen eye on every detail in Hogwarts Legacy. The presence of four houses (Gryffindor, Slytherin, Ravenclaw, and Hufflepuff) and the myriad of creatures faithful to the source material are already garnering positive responses from Potterheads. The only downside is that the game won't feature Quidditch as a full-blown side activity.

However, considering the scope of the final product, the decision to sacrifice it is fathomable. Players prefer quality over quantity when it comes to the open-world experience. Hogwarts Legacy is inclined towards a quality-over-quantity approach. It remains to be seen how the game’s narrative will pan out in the pre-Harry Potter era.

