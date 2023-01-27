Fact Check: Will Hogwarts Legacy have multiplayer and co-op modes?

Hogwarts Legacy is a brand new RPG game from Avalanche Software that's set in the fictional universe of the Harry Potter franchise. With the highly anticipated game being officially released on February 10, 2023, fans are eager to know whether the title will have any form of co-op or multiplayer mode.

Unfortunately, the upcoming RPG won't feature any co-op or multiplayer mode as it's an all-out, unadulterated singler-player experience. This was previously confirmed by Avalanche Software and is present in the FAQ section of the game's website as well.

Hogwarts Legacy @HogwartsLegacy Your letter to Hogwarts has arrived. Live the Unwritten beginning February 10, 2023. #HogwartsLegacy Your letter to Hogwarts has arrived. Live the Unwritten beginning February 10, 2023. #HogwartsLegacy https://t.co/Io1RCuys7b

This is obviously an important element that may disappoint some fans as playing alongside friends is a generally enjoyable experience within the genre. In fact, it was one of the major selling points for Elden Ring, FromSoftware's blockbuster title that was released last year in the month of February.

Hogwarts Legacy's core focus is a completely single-player experience

For the longest time, the co-op experience for Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment's upcoming title has been a major topic of discussion within the community. If players visit the official website of the game, they will spot this relevant question:

"Q: Does Hogwarts Legacy have online or co-op gameplay?

In response, this answer has been provided:

"A: Hogwarts Legacy is a single-player experience and does not have any online or co-op gameplay"

This is something that was bound to have a mixed reception from fans. While some prefer an entirely single-player experience with no interruptions in RPGs, there are others who would love to go on a magic-filled adventure with their friends.

Hogwarts Legacy could potentially have a very interesting co-op experience, with players learning magic at Hogwarts together, participating in exciting missions, defeating magical enemies, and more. With a fully multiplayer mode, the developers could even introduce PvP.

Popular action RPGs such as Elden Ring offer an immersive single-player experience, alongside solid co-op and PvP modes. If PvP elements were ever added to Hogwarts Legacy, then it would most likely involve two wizards battling it out in an arena, similar to how it's done in the franchise's books and films.

Although Avalanche's upcoming title does feature broom race challenges, a co-op or multiplayer mode would have made these races extremely fun while potentially providing additional rewards.

Unfortunately, that's not the case and players will have to be satisfied with a single-player mode. This, however, doesn't mean that the upcoming RPG will never receive a multiplayer mode.

Future DLCs from Avalanche might introduce such multiplayer or co-op modes, provided that the game does really well. For the time being, fans will just have to enjoy everything that the single-player title has to offer and hope for the best.

