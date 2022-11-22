Fact Check: Will Hogwarts Legacy have a multiplayer mode?

Through multiple delays and controversies, Hogwarts Legacy remains the stuff that Potterhead dreams are made of. A fully-fleshed-out wizarding world RPG sounds delightful and the game presently sits at the top of Steam's wishlist chart. While Avalanche's title is set to bring the Potterverse to life, there are a few things fans eagerly want the game to have, including Quidditch and a multiplayer mode.

Developed by WB Avalanche under the Portkey Games label, Hogwarts Legacy was initially supposed to be released in 2021. Fans had already caught a glimpse of the game through a 2018 gameplay leak. Sadly, the title was first delayed to 2022 and then again to February of 2023.

Ever since Potterheads learned about the existence of the game, they have been clamoring for an opportunity to explore the wizarding world by logging into Hogwarts Legacy with their fellow friends.

Hogwarts Legacy has been imagined as a single-player experience

According to the FAQ available on the game's official website, the answer to the burning question is no. The page states:

"Q: Does Hogwarts Legacy have online or co-op gameplay?

A: Hogwarts Legacy is a single player experience and does not have online or co-op gameplay."

Over the months, fans have been talking about how a multiplayer mode will perfectly fit the notions of friendship and camaraderie pervasive in the wizarding world, be it in meeting new people or banding together for adventures and missions. Some people pointed to the original trio to make their case for a co-op mechanic.

Co-op /= multiplayer bruv. Literally just want the option to play the same exact game with my friends. (Think Harry, Ron, and Hermione saving the world together rather than individually)

While players will be able to do so with the diverse array of NPCs present in the game, it is no surprise that fans would have loved to step into the hallowed halls of the iconic wizarding school with their fellow Potterheads. The recent Dueling Club showcase had some fans wishing they would at least get a co-op option to duel with their friends.

Although it is clear that the developers have created the wizarding world RPG with a single-player experience in mind, there's also a fleeting hope that a multiplayer aspect and Quidditch will show up later with DLCs. Only time will tell if such aspirations come to any fruition.

Hogwarts Legacy: Story, gameplay, and more

While a multiplayer option will not be appearing at release, there's plenty more in the upcoming title for fans to get excited about. Players will step into the Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry as fifth-year students. They will attend classes on various subjects, learning and honing their magical skills to prepare for the dangers that abound.

Iconic locations like Hogsmeade and the Forbidden Forest will be present in the game for players to explore, with each having their own mysteries to contend with. The multiple showcases fans have seen till now have showcased a majestic Hogwarts castle along with fleshed-out depictions of each house and its common room.

Players will also have the option to engage in the Dark Arts with the three Unforgivable Curses being there in the game. The extent of their usage isn't fully known, but it is likely that more than a few Potterheads are eagerly waiting to utter those spells in-game.

Hogwarts Legacy is set to be released on February 10, 2023, for PC Windows, PlayStation 4 & 5, and the Xbox Series X|S & One. A Nintendo Switch release date is slated to be announced later. The title is already up for pre-order with numerous pre-purchase and console-exclusive benefits up for grabs.

