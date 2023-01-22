Which Hogwarts Legacy House will you belong to based on your personality?

In Hogwarts Legacy, players will step into the iconic school of Witchcraft and Wizardry as newly admitted fifth-year students and go through the Sorting Ceremony to decide which of the four Hogwarts Houses they will belong to. This article discusses which personality belongs to which House according to the well-established lore of the Potterverse.

Furthermore, Hogwarts Legacy players need not fret as they can choose their House in-game too. This can be done by linking their Harry Potter Fan Club (after completing the wand-choosing and Sorting Ceremony) to their WB Games account. This will sadly not bring the Patronus from the former to the latter and thus to Hogwarts Legacy.

Note: This article is based solely on the opinion of the writer.

Hogwarts Legacy will depict and glorify all four iconic Houses, their Common Rooms, and more.

Any Potterhead worth their salt will know the story behind the four Houses of Hogwarts schools - Gryffindor, Hufflepuff, Ravenclaw, and Slytherin. They were founded by Godric Gryffindor, Helga Hufflepuff, Rowena Ravenclaw, and Salazar Slytherin, respectively.

While they handpicked students into their respective Houses for the first time, the Sorting Hat, imbued with each Founder's "brains," took over the responsibility of duly dividing young witches and wizards into their respective Houses after their passing.

The Wizarding World website has provided Potterheads with a compilation of what personalities are sorted into each House. Accordingly, Gryffindor is known to house "the pluckiest and most daring students." If your personality includes courage, determination, and bravery, you might be under the banner of the red and gold lion in Hogwarts Legacy. Beloved headmaster Albus Dumbledore and the adorable keeper of keys, Rubeus Hagrid, belonged to this House.

"If you are lucky enough to end up in Gryffindor, we imagine you’re the type of person who likes to stand up for the little guy, challenges authority, has a tendency to act first and think later, is known as a class clown and takes board games very seriously."

Running a staunch rivalry over the centuries with Gryffindor, Slytherin has earned itself a reputation it would surely like to stave off. While ambitious, resourceful, and cunning students may find themselves sorted into this House, it is commonly believed that the silver and green House predominantly nurtures dark witches and wizards.

The Wizarding World article quickly points out that the excellent House had the great Merlin himself, whose marks we are destined to see in Hogwarts Legacy. Other notable personalities who bucked the evil trend include Horace Slughorn and Andromeda Black.

"If the Sorting Hat placed you in this noble house, then you are most likely ambitious, shrewd and possibly destined for greatness. We can imagine you’re the kind of person who is always one step ahead, has a dark sense of humour, thinks reputation is important, takes pride in their appearance and doesn’t let anyone see their soft side."

Ravenclaw is said to have students who showcase intelligence, curiosity, and creativity. According to the Wizarding World article, the Sorting Hat will put you in Ravenclaw if you "demonstrated excellent wisdom, wit, and a skill for learning" and, at times, eccentricity.

"We can imagine that you would get to sit up in Ravenclaw Tower, while surveying the excellent views, if you’re the type of person who analyzes everything, is an overachiever, can be described as away with the fairies, is not afraid to be an individual and has a head stuffed full of interesting facts."

The Wizarding World article states that Hufflepuff has had the "least number of dark witches and wizards" over the years. While there is a prevalent notion that Hufflepuff students are the least clever, they are the least boastful. You may find yourself donning the badger as the House crest in Hogwarts Legacy if you are loyal, dedicated, honest, and humble. Xenophilius Lovegood, Editor of The Quibbler, was a notable Ravenclaw.

"If you were lucky enough to be sorted into this house, we can imagine you’re the type of person who has a strong moral compass, always works hard, is the most loyal friend, knows it is the taking part that counts and always has the best snacks."

Hogwarts Legacy players should remember that each of these Houses' general characteristics, personalities, and quirks are not rigid. Harry Potter wiki draws attention to the fact that the Sorting Hat might place students "based on qualities they valued" and the "qualities they exhibited."

For example, Peter Pettigrew was placed in Gryffindor, and he later turned out to be a sniveling, cowardly figure serving the dark side. Potterheads will also remember that the titular character himself had the characteristics suited to Slytherin, but he wished to be in Gryffindor.

Each of these Hogwarts Houses suffers from its weaknesses. Their generalized representations over the years have often fed into their stereotypical portrayals. One hopes that Hogwarts Legacy developers will offer a more nuanced telling of these Houses while steering clear of similar stereotypical showcasing.

A few of the well-known facts regarding Hogwarts Houses are that each has its unique Common Room, a specific table in the Great Hall, a House ghost, and a professor who is the Head of the House. Throughout the year, points are added or deducted from the students of each of these Houses.

The total points are tallied at the end of each school year, and the House with the highest points is awarded the auspicious House Cup. It remains to be seen how detailed the House experience is in Hogwarts Legacy and how far Potterheads will be able to live their dreams of being a student at the school.

One will have to wait until Hogwarts Legacy's release early next month to figure out how fleshed out the whole experience will turn out to be. We can speculate based on the available details and quickly link our Harry Potter Fan Club accounts to the WB Games accounts.

