The best Legendary Gear in Hogwarts Legacy and how to obtain them

Legendary Gear might be hard to come by in Hogwarts Legacy, but they drastically increase a player's stats and looks. Leveling up the gear and upgrading it with traits also drastically increases the player's power in-game. Of course, if a player is not particularly sold on how a gear looks, they can anytime change the look of a particular gear from the gear menu.

Hogwarts Legacy, developed by WB Games Avalanche, follows a fifth-year transfer student at the iconic Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry in the late 1800s as a brewing goblin revolution calls for the protagonist's hidden Ancient Magic abilities.

How to get the best Legendary Gear in Hogwarts Legacy

Hogwarts Legacy boasts a wide variety of gear for players to collect and equip across the nearly forty-hour-long campaign. Currently, there are six types of gear: Handwear, Facewear, Headwear, Neckwear, Cloaks and Robes, and Outfits.

The in-game gear features attack and defensive stats, increasing the player's overall attack and defensive stats when equipped. It should be noted that the numbers are assigned randomly due to RNG (random number generator), and will vary for every player.

In total, there are five rarities of gear in Hogwarts Legacy:

Standard (Grey)

Well-Appointed (Green)

Superb (Blue)

Extraordinary (Purple)

Legendary (Gold)

Considering that the stats generated are random and vary from player to player, the best gear stat-wise completely depends on the play session. Generally, Legendary gear has the best stats and can be upgraded to include traits. With that being said, let's take a look at some of the best legendary gears in Hogwarts Legacy based on their looks and how to find them.

Best Legendary Handwear: Ornate Two-Tone Gloves

Description: The Ornate Two-tone gloves consist of two different shades and go quite well with any ensemble, whether as a witch or a wizard.

The Ornate Two-tone gloves consist of two different shades and go quite well with any ensemble, whether as a witch or a wizard. How to get: Find the Ornate Two-Tone Gloves Legendary Handwear either in chests or dropped by enemies.

Best Legendary Facewear: Sanguine Mask

Description: The red wooden mast with golden embroidery cover your full face, barring the eyes. This mask is perfect for you even if you're looking to cosplay Red Hood in the game.

The red wooden mast with golden embroidery cover your full face, barring the eyes. This mask is perfect for you even if you're looking to cosplay Red Hood in the game. How to get: Find the Sanguine Mask Legendary Facewear either in chests or dropped by enemies.

Best Legendary Headwear: Gold Dragon Eye Spectacles

Description: The Gold Dragon eye Spectacles feature golden dragon eyes with green scales and black slits. It is certain to make your character look menacing.

The Gold Dragon eye Spectacles feature golden dragon eyes with green scales and black slits. It is certain to make your character look menacing. How to get: Find the Gold Dragon Eye Spectacles Legendary Facewear either in chests or dropped by enemies.

Best Legendary Neckwear: Charcoal Lock Scarf

Description: The Charcoal Lock Scarf sports a darker color tone with a silver lining, perfect for a Slytherin to have on in the dark and gloomy common room.

The Charcoal Lock Scarf sports a darker color tone with a silver lining, perfect for a Slytherin to have on in the dark and gloomy common room. How to get: Find the Charcoal Lock Scarf Legendary Neckwear either in chests or dropped by enemies.

Best Legendary Cloaks and Robes: Velvet House Cloak

Description: The Velvet House Cloak proudly displays your house and is in different shades based on which house you belong to.

The Velvet House Cloak proudly displays your house and is in different shades based on which house you belong to. How to get: Find the Velvet House Cloak Legendary Cloak and Robe either in chests or dropped by enemies.

Best Legendary Outfit: Embroided Formal Uniform

Description: The Embroided Formal Outfit is certain to make you look dapper and the classic Victorian-era British look. it is perfect to pair with and under any cloak or robe.

The Embroided Formal Outfit is certain to make you look dapper and the classic Victorian-era British look. it is perfect to pair with and under any cloak or robe. How to get: Find the Embroided Formal Outfit Legendary Outfit either in chests or dropped by enemies.

Hogwarts Legacy is currently available for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC through Steam and Epic Games Store. The game is also set to launch later this year for the last-generation consoles of PS4 and Xbox One, alongside Nintendo Switch.

Poll : 0 votes