Fact Check: Can you remove Gear Traits in Hogwarts Legacy?

There are several ways that you will be able to make your Wizard get stronger as you progress through the Hogwarts Legacy narrative.

Leveling up and upgrading your Spells through the Talents system is a more reliable way of scaling the protagonist, but there are some other additional ways to ensure that you have an easier time with some of the challenging late-game content.

The Gear Trait feature is one such option that will provide additional bonuses to your Wizard along with the base defense and offense scaling. Traits can be equipped to Gears as you discover more recipes for them, and by investing resources, you will be able to make your armaments significantly more powerful.

However, many players are curious about the potential to remove an equipped Trait and refund the invested resources. Unfortunately, Hogwarts Legacy does not currently allow you to remove an equipped trait from any Gear. While you will be able to replace them with a new one, refunding the resources by removing an existing one is not possible.

Hogwarts Legacy Gear Traits cannot be removed irrespective of armament rarity

Gears in Hogwarts Legacy can be Superb, Extraordinary, or Legendary, each determining the quality of traits that you will be able to equip on them. While the trait grade is something that is determined by the Gear, you will not be able to remove a trait to refund the invested resources irrespective of the rarity of the armament.

Once it’s slotted, the only thing you will be able to do with a trait is to replace it with another one. As you make your way through the Hogwarts Legacy narrative, you will be able to eventually get your hands on more powerful and versatile traits.

The traits you pick for your Gear will primarily depend on the type of playstyle that you prefer. Hence, it’s more than likely that you will find yourself constantly switching between them as you experiment with different builds.

If you are absolutely certain of the build path that you are going for in Hogwarts Legacy, then you'll be able to save up on some valuable crafting resources, like Puffskein Fur, for other upgrades and materials that you will be able to make in the Loom.

Since resources are not refunded, constantly switching between skills will be a resource-heavy investment, so it's advisable to carefully consider your choices and make the most of your Vivarium.

