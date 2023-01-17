How to unlock exclusive items in Hogwarts Legacy via the Wizarding World

The Hogwarts Legacy official release date is less than a month away, and the RPG is already turning out to be one of the most anticipated launches this year.

While pre-order bonuses and other content are some of the things that players will be able to enjoy from different editions of the game, there is also other exclusive content that you will be able to get your hands on through the Wizarding World.

Hogwarts Legacy @HogwartsLegacy Hogwarts is in excellent hands with Professor Weasley as Deputy Headmistress. #HogwartsLegacy Hogwarts is in excellent hands with Professor Weasley as Deputy Headmistress. #HogwartsLegacy https://t.co/mJmA9lgEQt

Harry Potter fan club members will be able to get their hands on numerous exclusive items in the RPG as soon as the game releases on February 10, 2023. However, many in the community are a bit confused as to how they will be able to redeem all the rewards in the game once they are able to unlock it successfully.

Hence, today’s guide will go over some of the steps that will help you redeem the exclusive Wizarding World items in Hogwarts Legacy.

Unlocking exclusive items in Hogwarts Legacy

To be able to unlock some of the exclusive items in Hogwarts Legacy through the Harry Potter Fan club you will be required to,

Get online and visit the Wizarding World website. Thereafter, either make a new account or log in through an existing one. This is the primary step you will need to take to unlock the items for the game.

Once you have been able to make the account, you will then be required to take multiple quizzes which will determine the House you belong to, your Wand, as well as your Patronas. These are also some of the things that you will be able to carry forward into Hogwarts Legacy.

After taking the quizzes and getting the results, you will be required to make your way to the Hogwarts Legacy tab, located at the top of the main page. There, you will find the Free Hogwarts Legacy Items message with the Connect Now option right below it.

Clicking on it will redirect you to the WB Games website, where you will then need to Log into your existing WB Games account or create a new one. After making the account, you must then link the console or the PC platform that you are using to the WB profile.

You will then need to make your way back to the Wizarding World page, and on refreshing, it will show that you were able to unlock the rewards, and it will provide you with an exclusive wallpaper.

Once the game releases, you will be able to redeem all the exclusive items in the game by making your way to the cosmetics section of the in-game menu.

As part of the exclusive rewards from Wizarding World, you will be able to get your hands on the House Fan-atic School Robe (Based on your House) and a Beaked Skull Mask.

Additionally, for connecting the accounts, you will also be rewarded with an achievement, which is not something that will be achievable otherwise.

Hogwarts Legacy drops on February 10, 2022, while those who have preordered particular editions of the game, get to have three days of early access.

Poll : 0 votes