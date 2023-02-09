5 best defensive spells in Hogwarts Legacy

Hogwarts Legacy has a plethora of spells for players to access while they're playing. They range from defensive, offensive, and utility spells. As a witch or wizard, tackle some seriously threatening opponents throughout the Wizarding World. When considering defensive options, sometimes, the best defense is a good offense.

Some of these decisions might seem controversial, but I stand by them. Hogwarts Legacy is a game that does not punish the player for deciding to commit evil acts.

Most powerful defensive spells in Hogwarts Legacy

5) Protego

Protego naturally makes a list - it's your primary defensive spell for the entire game. Other than a weak dodge roll, you can conjure this defensive barrier to protect you from attacks. It's pretty simple and easy to understand, and it's fantastic. You can also upgrade it to destroy your opponent's shields instantly.

In Hogwarts Legacy, Protego is a must-have spell anytime you're heading into battle. Its function is simple - keep yourself alive and fight another day. It's also unlocked early during the quest, The Path to Hogwarts. You'll have plenty of access to it, so practice the practical application of it early.

4) Expelliarmus

Next up is Expelliarmus. A familiar spell to many fans of the Wizarding World, Expelliarmus in Hogwarts Legacy disarms your opponent, so you can take them down or get to safety. You aren't always going to want to fight the dark wizard in front of you, or you may feel overwhelmed. Disarming one takes them out of the fight, at least for a limited time.

You can then focus on the other foes you are dealing with. You can also upgrade this so that it adds an amplified damage debuff to the target when you cast it. This makes your foes in Hogwarts Legacy drop much faster from your barrage of attacks.

You unlock this powerful control spell by completing Professor Hecat's Assignment 2. The assignment is also simple - cast Incendio 5 times on your enemies, and perform 10 successful dodge rolls.

3) Glacius

If your opponent can't move, they can't fight. Trapping someone in ice temporarily is a solid defensive strategy, making Glacius one of the more interesting defensive spells in Hogwarts Legacy. Like Expelliarmus, Glacius can stop you from being overwhelmed or to make one enemy easier to fight.

Madam Kogawa's Assignment 1 will grant you this spell, and you can also enhance it later in the game. By utilizing talent points, you can do it so that when you attack the frozen target, ice shards will shoot off them and hit other enemies. It's a great way to create temporary AOE attacks.

2) Crucio

Here's where things get a little different. I know Crucio is one of the Unforgivable Curses in Hogwarts Legacy. However, the game does not penalize you for knowing or using Crucio. With that in mind, there's no reason not to use it in battle as a defensive/offensive spell.

Crucio locks an enemy down so they can't move and causes them to take continual damage. That means this spell completely takes someone out of a fight, as long as the spell is in effect in Hogwarts Legacy. So, why not use it as a defensive spell while you target other foes?

Crucio is unlocked by making friends with Sebastian Sallow during the In the Shadow of the Study quest.

1) Imperio

Another Unforgivable Curse in Hogwarts Legacy, Imperio, is another fantastic option for defensive spells in the game. Imperio manipulates the mind; in this case, you can use it to make enemies fight for you. Now you have a bodyguard that will fight and die for you in battle.

You'll be able to unlock it as a part of Sebastian Sallow's quest line. In particular, In the Shadow of Time Relationship Quest. It will unlock after you hit Level 17 and find a letter in the Owl Post. Why not take a powerful foe, and make them work for you instead of against?

You can use several other spells to control the flow of battle. Arresto Momentum and Levioso are great examples. But I wanted to highlight two "Unforgivable" spells since the game does not punish you for putting them to use. They might be powerful dark magic, but they also have practical, useful defensive applications in Hogwarts Legacy.

