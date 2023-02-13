Hogwarts Legacy walkthrough: How to complete Birds of a Feather side quest

Hogwarts Legacy is a brand new magical adventure from Avalanche Software and WB Games. It takes players on a journey through the Wizarding World as a fifth-year student at Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry based on the Harry Potter series of books and novels.

Like any competent role-playing title, Hogwarts Legacy also features a ton of side quests involving several non-playable characters spread throughout the game’s extensive single-player campaign. This particular guide will detail how players can complete the “Birds of a Feather” quest.

Note: Spoilers for Hogwarts Legacy will follow. Discretion is advised.

Completing the Birds of a Feather side quest in Hogwarts Legacy.

The location of the Birds of a Feather side quest in the in-game map of Hogwarts Legacy (Image via YouTube/Manugames92)

This particular side quest will be available once players obtain the book from the library's restricted section, during the events of the main story quests, “Tomes and Tribulations” and “The Elf, The Nab-Sack and the Loom.” Players can refer to the following sequence of events to easily complete the quest:

Head to Marunweem and speak to Marianne. Choose to agree on rescuing Gwyneira from the hands of the poachers.

You must be at least Level 13 to proceed.

An objective marker will be set on your mini-map for the Diricawl Den.

Since this place is only accessible during nighttime, players must advance time via the in-game menu using the right analog stick.

Head to the location to find the creature, easily identifiable by its bright white feathers.

Gwyneira will try to evade the player. Make sure to use the Nab Sack item to grab her. This chase consists of four stages in total.

After successfully nabbing her, head back to Marianne and speak to her.

Players will be presented with three options, either of which will successfully end the quest.

What should players do with Gwyneira?

The very end of the Birds of a Feather quest presents players with three options after they speak to Marianne:

Players will have to choose between the three options in this particular quest (Image via YouTube/Manugames92)

The first option is to hand over Gwyneira to Marianne, ending the quest and rewarding the player with 300 Galleons.

The second option (choosing “It’ll cost you”) will also result in the same outcome, but Marianne will reward players with 500 Galleons instead.

The third and final option will have players refuse to hand over the beast to Marianne, leading to a cutscene where she will lash out at the player, revealing her true intentions. Gwyneira can then be returned to the Room of Requirement for yours to keep, although you will not gain any Galleons from this option.

The side quest will end regardless of the outcome, although most players will want to take care of Gwyniera themselves instead of leaving it in the hands of a somewhat questionable NPC.

Ending the quest will also reward the protagonist with 180 EXP and the Debonair Socialite Ensemble - a cosmetic item that can be used on various gear.

Hogwarts Legacy was released on February 10, 2023, for the Xbox Series X/S, PC, and PlayStation 5. A last-gen port for the Xbox One and PlayStation 4 is also in development, as is the Nintendo Switch port - slated for release later in 2023.

