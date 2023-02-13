Hogwarts Legacy walkthrough: How to complete A Demanding Delivery side quest

Hogwarts Legacy was released worldwide on February 10 and is currently one of the trending games on every streaming platform. There is a lot of content to keep the players engaged, with just the side quests numbering over 50.

A Demanding Delivery is a minor side quest that is easy to miss for most players but can provide a lot of information about a non-playable character (NPC). This article will help players complete this mission in Hogwarts Legacy.

The procedure to complete A Demanding Delivery side quest in Hogwarts Legacy

A Demanding Delivery can be initiated by having a conversation with Parry Pippin through his potion shop in Hogsmeade. The character reveals that he would have opted to complete the delivery by himself but Fatimah argues with him on every visit. So, he requires players' help to complete the arrangement.

Players will have two options to choose from: "Happy to help" and "She sounds annoying." However, the safest route would be to choose the first option and the mission will then start.

It is recommended that players learn to fly as it will make completing the mission easy and quick. So, it is a great plan to upgrade the character level as much as possible before starting the quest.

Steps to complete

Go outside the shop and open the map to mark Keenbridge. Equip the broom from the inventory and fly toward the location. Dismount after reaching the destination and have a conversation with Fatimah Lawang, who is taking care of her shop. Two options will be available, select "Here are the potions" and she will ask to drink the potion. Select "Of course" as the reply and agree to drink. Equip the potion from the inventory, drink it, and your character will become invisible to prove that the potion is genuine. Hand over the potion to her. This will complete the task. Return to Parry Pippin. This can be done by opening the Hogsmeade map and fast-traveling to West Hogsmeade. Select "I delivered the potions to Fatimah Lawang" followed by "It was no problem." Parry will reward you with the fee and this will complete the quest.

Completion will reward players with Pioneer's cap, 180 XP, and 300 gold as well as improve their relationship with Parry. This will also unlock further side quests in Hogwarts Legacy.

While missing this mission is pretty easy, it can be easily discovered by explorers and players who like shopping in the game. It is also very useful for understanding Parry's relationship with Fatimah.

Hogwarts Legacy is one of the few role-playing games whose side quests are just as interesting and engaging as the main missions. They are quite related to each other and provide answers to many questions such as the lore of the character's past and their experiences.

Hogwarts Legacy is currently available for purchase and download on Steam, Epic Games, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X/S. It will be launched on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch in the coming months.

Poll : 0 votes