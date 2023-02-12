Hogwarts Legacy walkthrough: How to complete Cache in the Castle side quest?

Hogwarts Legacy was one of the most awaited releases, and it finally came out on February 10, 2023, this year. The game has numerous main and side quests similar to any other role-playing game, and Cache in the Castle is one of the mid-game side quests.

It is one of the shortest quests available in the game, but it is one of the essential missions that can help build relationships with different characters in Hogwarts Legacy. This article will help users complete Cache in the Castle side quest in Hogwarts Legacy.

Cache in the Castle is one of the shortest side quests in Hogwarts Legacy

Cache in the Castle side quest is available in the Astronomy Wing, which can be initiated by first traveling to Charms Classroom and conversing with Arthur Plummly.

When talking to Arthur, the player has to choose between two options when he tells about his plan for a treasure hunt: 'Sounds interesting,' and 'Not sure if it's worth my time.' Either choice will land the player with a piece of a map.

Steps to complete

Choosing "Perhaps I'll have a look" will not provide any clues, and Arthur will ask to meet him whenever the players find something. Alternatively, choosing "Any idea where to start" will lead the players to Hecats classroom. Four pictures will appear on the map, which represents the four landmarks. The first landmark is the skeleton of a rhinoceros, which can be found by running down the stairs in the Astronomy Wing. Open the map and visit the Transfiguration Courtyard under Astronomy Wing. Players will find a fountain there, which is shown on the map. This will complete the second landmark. Players should run straight towards the North Hall, accessible by opening the double doors and walking up the stairway, revealing a painting attached to the wall. This is the third landmark on the map. Players should equip and cast Accio on the painting, which will unlock its secret doorway. A chest will be contained inside the portrait doorway. Opening the chest will complete the searching tasks and reward the players with the Ancient Historian's Uniform. Open the map and travel to Professor Fig's Classroom. Run straight through the hallway and climb up the stairs to find a few students who will be practicing spells. Out of them, one will be Arthur. Talk to Arthur, inform him that some money has been found, and wait for the conversation to end. The quest will then be completed.

Completing the quest will reward the players with 850 XP and increase the relationship with Arthur Plummly. This will unlock more side quests that can be completed.

Hogwarts Legacy contains various side missions and main quests, which are a great way to build relationships and understand different characters in the game. It is also a great way to explore the vast map and quickly level up without many difficulties.

Poll : 0 votes