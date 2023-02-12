Hogwarts Legacy walkthrough: How to complete Charms Class quest

Starting as a fifth-year students, Hogwarts Legacy players will have the full experience of learning spells, crafting potions, growing plants, and flying on a broomstick. These abilities are essential and must be mastered to progress through gameplay. However, most of the spells will eventually be acquired in class and used in combat.

One of the main story quests in the game requires players to attend their Charms Class. The quest involves learning a new spell and meeting new allies. Given that it's a main story quest, players must complete this task for the narrative to keep moving forward.

Charms Class quest guide in Hogwarts Legacy

Hogwarts Legacy features many classes for your character to attend to learn the basics of becoming a wizard. However, given that your character is already a fifth-year student, learning spells will be faster-paced than usual for them to keep up with their class. Luckily, your character is a wizarding prodigy and will quickly learn whatever is in store for them.

One of the classes you'll need to attend is the Charms Class. Considering it is a new game, players can easily get lost when completing this quest. The following are some of the things players need to do:

Go to the 'Quests' option on the Menu page

Click on 'Charms Class' on the Quests page to track the waypoint leading to the mission

After confirming your Quest, go to 'Map' on the Menu page

In the Hogwarts, Map, players should find The Astronomy Wing

After clicking on The Astronomy Wing, players should be able to find the Charms Classroom

Depending on if players have visited the area prior hand, you can either fast travel or track the waypoint and make your way on foot

Once players arrive in the Charms Classroom, they can then start the Charms Class Quest

Upon starting the Charms Class Quest, players will encounter two essential characters in Hogwarts Legacy. The first will be Natsai Onai, a fellow Hogwarts student from House Gryffindor. Players will then meet Professor Ronen, the Charms Class facilitator, who will teach students how to use the spell Accio.

Players will permanently unlock Accio as the class progresses and learn how to use the spell during the quest. After this, Professor Ronen will pit players against Natsai Onai in a game of Summoner's Court.

The Summoner's Court mini-game involves wizards utilizing Accio to pull several enormous marbles to land on any of the provided sets of numbers. These numbers, 10, 20, 30, 40, and 50, are the points each wizard can obtain depending on where their marbles land. The wizard with the most points wins the game.

While the idea of competing against Natsai Onai will ignite the players' drive to beat their foe, it isn't precisely necessary to defeat her. Either way, your Hogwarts Legacy story will progress once you've completed the game of Summoner's Court.

After completing the quest, players will permanently unlock Accio. In addition, your Once Upon a Time Summoner Court foe will become a trusted ally in certain Hogwarts Legacy quests.

Unfortunately, learning the spell is mandatory for players who don't think that learning Accio is necessary since the Charms Class Quest is a primary story mission. Accio is also an essential core gameplay mechanic, often utilized in different situations.

Hogwarts Legacy is out now for the PS5, PC, and Xbox X|S.

Poll : 0 votes