What is the most balanced spell loadout in Hogwarts Legacy

Hogwarts Legacy has a large number of spells that you can unlock and learn through your time at the iconic Wizarding School. While some spells are missable, you will learn most of them over the course of your studies. Although you can have 16 spells slotted to rotate through, you will have 4 spells equipped on your main loadout at any one time.

Keeping this in mind, you'll want to prepare yourself for a variety of situations. Essentially, you need to have a healthy balance of defensive and offensive spells equipped when you're heading into combat in Hogwarts Legacy. While the spells you have available will depend on how far into the game you are, this is a solid loadout with plenty of options for combat.

This article reflects the personal views of the author.

What is the best balanced loadout that you can use in Hogwarts Legacy?

Avada Kedavra

Confringo

Levioso

Depulso

While some players may want to avoid Avada Kedavra, you should absolutely use the Killing Curse in Hogwarts Legacy. Whether you’re a Dark Wizard or not, you can access this powerful, Unforgivable Curse while you're undergoing your studies. This curse instantly kills your enemy and is unlocked from the side mission In The Shadow of the Relic.

However, you cannot spam this spell and it likely won’t always have the results you desire. That’s exactly why you need another combat spell such as Confringo. You can unlock this spell fairly early on in Hogwarts Legacy by helping Sebastian Sallow with the mission In The Shadow of the Undercroft.

Being a long-range, powerful bolt of fire that can also explode, this makes Confringo useful both in and out of combat, and is a solid spell that can be further enhanced with Talents.

Obviously, you’re going to need some defensive magic as well. In Hogwarts Legacy, one of the best ways to stop an enemy from striking you is to simply throw them into the air. Levioso is a spell that isn’t hard to unlock, requiring you to just complete your Defense Against the Dark Arts class.

Fortunately, it's a simple and easy-to-understand spell. Levioso lifts your enemy into the air, so that they can’t get close enough to strike. It must be noted that it’s not the only defensive/evasive spell you can use in Hogwarts Legacy.

Another great option is Depulso, which pushes enemies away “with excessive force.” A spell that players can obtain early, Depulso is unlocked after you finish Professor Sharp’s Assignment I. Depulso knocks your foe away, giving you time to cast other spells at them as they try to get closer.

There are a few other spells that should be mentioned in this loadout list. After all, Glacius and its ability to freeze enemies cannot be underestimated. With so many great utility spells, players are certainly spoiled for choice. With Accio pulling people closer, you could combine it with Depulso to batter someone back and forth.

Although Diffindo and Bombarda are two decent offensive spells that can be used, Confringo and Avada Kedavra are ultimately stronger in Hogwarts Legacy. No matter what you pick, remember to choose spells based on your own individual playstyle.

