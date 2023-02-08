How to unlock Depulso in Hogwarts Legacy

One of the most useful spells in Hogwarts Legacy has to be Depulso. Unlocked relatively early in the game, players will use it to push objects and people away from them with a tremendous amount of force. You won’t be able to miss the assignment being handed down by Professor Sharp, but how you tackle it is up to you.

As a student at Hogwarts, you will have to pick up a few potions to prove your worth to the Potions Professor. If you don’t have any of these lying around now, you’ll have to find or craft them yourself. If you want to know what you have to do for this assignment in Hogwarts Legacy, look no further.

Unlocking Depulso requires some potion work in Hogwarts Legacy

Professor Sharp wants you to get a trio of potions: Focus, Maxima, and Edurus. While you must quaff these potions, the Focus potion must be done separately. Then you need to consume the Maxima and Edurus potions simultaneously to fulfill the requirements by your Potions Professor in Hogwarts Legacy.

This will probably occur on day 4 of your time at the school. This is, predicated on you following the main story as it is presented. If so, this assignment will occur after completing Jackdaw’s Rest.

The first solution to this problem is the easiest. Provided you have enough Galleons in Hogwarts Legacy, you can head to J. Pippin’s Shop in the Hogsmeade.

Alternatively, you can get the recipes and craft them yourself. J. Pippin has two of the recipes, but they aren’t cheap. Focus costs 1,200 Galleons, and the Maxima recipe costs 500 Galleons. The recipe for Edurus is unlocked during Main Quest #13 - Potions Class.

Edurus potion: Ashwinder Eggs x1, Mongrel Fur x1

Ashwinder Eggs x1, Mongrel Fur x1 Maxima potion: Leech Juice x1, Spider Fang x1

Leech Juice x1, Spider Fang x1 Focus potion: Lacewing Flies x1, Fluxweed stem x1, Dugbog Tongue x1

As far as the Edurus potion goes, you can find the Ashwinder Eggs in the overworld (orange eggs), and Mongrel Fur drops off of Mongrel wolf foes worldwide. The Maxima potion requires Leech Juice from leeches near bodies of water, and Spider Fangs, which drop off of spider enemies.

Focus potions in Hogwarts Legacy require more ingredients, however. Lacewing Flies are in the overworld, by glowing bushes, and Fluxweed Stem can be grown at the potting table or bought in Hogsmeade from “The Magic Neep.” It would be best if you also had a Dugbog Tongue from Dugbog enemies. These are often found in swampy areas like the South Sea Bog.

However, chances are you might be too broke as a student to afford these in Hogwarts Legacy. In that case, keep an eye out for Disillusionment Chests - the chests with an eye in the middle of them. These contain 500 Galleons, and they’re simple enough to unlock. Cast Disillusionment on yourself, slowly walk up to them and open them.

You can also sell unused gear, another reliable way to make money. If you want to farm the ingredients and buy the recipes to make these three potions, that’s also an option. While the recipes cost more than the actual flasks, you can save money by farming the ingredients for potions, provided you plan to use them throughout Hogwarts Legacy.

Completing this mission will reward you with the Depulso spell, which will be invaluable throughout your time in Hogwarts Legacy.

Poll : 0 votes