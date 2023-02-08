How to obtain Maxima Potion in Hogwarts Legacy

While playing Hogwarts Legacy, you're going to cast powerful spells, brew potions, and take part in classes on campus. While many of these spells are benign and helpful, sometimes you must take part in combat. That's where the Maxima Potion comes in handy.

The Maxima Potion in Hogwarts Legacy is required for one of the game's quests/missions and is helpful for one thing only: causing harm. It will increase the user's spell damage for a limited time, making it ideal for finishing brutal fights. It can also give you an edge during duels.

Steps to unlock the Maxima Potion in Hogwarts Legacy

To complete Professor Sharp's "Assignment 1," you will need a Maxima Potion. That makes it a significant potion to have access to. After all, this assignment will unlock the Depulso spell, which lets you push objects and people away from you.

The easiest way to get a Maxima Potion is to buy one for 300 Galleons, which sounds like a lot of money. While this is cheaper at the outset than unlocking the recipe, the recipe will pay bigger dividends later.

If you're looking to purchase one at any point in the game, this can be done at J. Pippins Potions at Hogsmeade. Whether you need it for Professor Sharp or another reason, you can find them at this potions dealer.

If you need to find J. Pippins' shop it's found in that circled location on the Hogsmeade map (Image via Avalanche Software)

You can find the location of his store in the image above. However, you might not have the spare Galleons to unlock one this way in Hogwarts Legacy. Thankfully, it's also a potion you can brew, provided you have the ingredients.

Here, you need to have access to a Scientific Potions Station. You can also buy the recipe from J. Pippin's potion shop for 500 Galleons. While that is far more expensive, it allows you to craft the potion at any point in the game when you can access the Potion Station. You'll then need 1 Leech Juice and 1 Spider Fang.

Leech Juice: Found near the waters Northeast of Hogwarts

Found near the waters Northeast of Hogwarts Spider Fang: Head to Jackdaw's Grave or Field and defeat spider enemies

If you plan on brewing these throughout the game to help you in combat, it's worth farming the ingredients in Hogwarts Legacy and buying the recipe itself. However, if you aren't interested in buffing your combat, you can skip that and buy the potion at the shop in Hogsmeade.

Maxima Potion's effects are simple enough - it increases your Spell Damage for a limited time. Sometimes, this could be the difference between victory and defeat.

While it has one direct effect, Maxima Potion is helpful throughout the game. That's all you need to know about the useful Maxima Potion in Hogwarts Legacy, from how to find it, and how to make it for yourself.

