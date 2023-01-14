All potions revealed in Hogwarts Legacy so far and how to brew them

With Hogwarts Legacy gearing up for an official release in the upcoming month, fans of the Wizarding world are quite excited to experience some of the incredible features that the RPG will bring to the table.

There is indeed a lot that players will be able to do once the title officially drops on February 10, 2023. From learning spells to attending classes and brewing some of the most powerful potions, Warner Bros’ upcoming title will have a lot of core gameplay features that you will be able to explore.

Hogwarts Legacy @HogwartsLegacy Remember, the witch or wizard always has the final say as to which House they belong to. #HogwartsLegacy Remember, the witch or wizard always has the final say as to which House they belong to. #HogwartsLegacy https://t.co/9vA7HVLMzk

Brewing potions is one of the many activities that players are looking forward to trying out. There are already a fair number of potions that the developers have revealed, and there's also some information available regarding the crafting process.

List of potions revealed in Hogwarts legacy thus far

As mentioned, only a few potions have been revealed for Hogwarts Legacy so far.

1) Invisibility Potion

This potion will make you invisible upon consumption but only for a limited amount of time. It’s best used for a strategic advantage.

2) Polyjuice Potion

Polyjuice Potion has been one of the most iconic brews due to its role in the Harry Potter books and movies. You will be able to craft this potion in the game as well and take on the role of another, but you will have to get their essence first.

3) Wiggenweld Potion

The Wiggenweld Potion is another iconic one due to its continuous presence in the previous Harry Potter games. This brew is used to heal you and is a must-have in your inventory, as it will allow you to sustain more damage in long encounters.

4) Felix Felicis

You will be able to craft the Liquid Luck potion as well, and your luck stats will be maxed out in Hogwarts Legacy for a limited period of time. The recipe for the Felix Felicis will be a part of the Hogwarts Legacy pre-order bonus, so it’s something that you will be able to craft very early on.

5) Edurus Potion

This potion will allow you to grow a thicker skin and have additional armor stats and defense during combat.

6) Focus Potion

The Focus potion will help you have a lesser cooldown on your spell when consumed. It’s one of the best brews for those who love to engage in duels in the game.

Brewing potions in Hogwarts Legacy

To be able to brew potions in Hogwarts Legacy, you will be required to get your hands on their respective recipe as well as the ingredients required to make them.

Once you have acquired them, you will be required to make your way to the Brewing Station, which is located in the Room of Requirements.

You might even have to attend potions classes to learn more brewing techniques. Brewing will be a quick-time event in which you will have to press the on-screen button prompts at the right time to successfully make a potion.

Poll : 0 votes