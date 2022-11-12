5 new things we learned from Hogwarts Legacy gameplay - Quests, Fighting Club, combat, and more

The Hogwarts Legacy development team recently offered fans a 40-minute video with an extended look at character creation and overall gameplay. It was an unprecedented tease for the upcoming game set in the Harry Potter universe. There were quite a few reveals and facets of the game that were discussed, as the developers took fans on a tour of Hogwarts Castle.

While, unfortunately, Hogwarts Legacy will not arrive until February 2023, fans of the franchise received a great deal of information and an extended look at the game itself, as the release date slowly draws closer.

What did fans discover about the upcoming Hogwarts Legacy gameplay?

1) Character creation is deep and impressive

Whether you want to use one of Hogwarts Legacy’s pre-built characters or make your own, there are simply so many options to choose from. No matter where a gamer is from, they can create a character that represents their ideal wizard or witch.

Watch: Check out preset character styles

The character models look like they have significantly improved since the last tease of the character creation suite was first made. Players can pick their character’s voice as well, and adjust the pitch to make it higher or lower if desired. Scars, freckles, the works - players can make the wizard of their dreams. This is also where the difficulty of the game was revealed.

As you finish creating your character, you can pick between Story, Easy, Normal, and Hard difficulty levels. While you won’t be able to change your character’s base physical features after finalizing your character, you can make cosmetic changes in the game itself.

2) How is combat in Hogwarts Legacy?

While it may sound simplistic to give your wizard only two attacks to use at a time, it sounds like players can make some interesting combinations. Wizards will have their basic attack and whatever slotted spell you have chosen.

Watch: The intro to combat

However, spells have cooldowns, preventing players from simply casting over and over to make Hogwarts Legacy too easy. It was also revealed that there will be finishing moves, based on your style and the spells chosen.

3) The first rule of Fighting Club is . . .

This is a place where players can try out their combat techniques. It is a smart place to see how combat works, figure out combos, and things of that nature.

Watch: A 1 vs. 3 battle

However, you can also duel with other students here. In the video, fans received a peek at the Adept level, where the protagonist fought three other NPC students. Bearing that in mind, the other difficulties of Fighting Club will offer greater challenges.

4) There are secrets abound in Hogwarts Castle

What would a magical wizarding school castle be without secrets? While exploring Hogwarts Castle, viewers could see a symbol with a green flame in a room. This icon shows up when you’ve found something interesting - a secret, perhaps a fun interaction, or more.

Watch: The 'Revelio' spell in action

This is how players learn there will be a field guide. By using the “Revelio” spell, on a stack of barrels, they uncovered the guidebook. This is your basic collection of important in-game items. Information on the school, your equipment, talents, and more will be shown here. It also appears to give the player experience, so it likely has a leveling system attached.

It’s an immersive way of including the challenges and information a player will need to be aware of in Hogwarts Legacy.

5) Quests are fully voiced and feature multiple dialog options

Perhaps one of the best things about Hogwarts Legacy is that the quests will be plentiful, and they will be fully voice-acted. You can spot them on your map with golden circles around them.

Watch: Dialog options in action

Your quests also have multiple dialog options, and it’s being said that your decisions matter. What you say can impact the end of the game, which, of course, creates very interesting replayability opportunities.

Fans saw two types of icons in their dialog choices. The question marks appear to ask questions about the current topic, while the square pushes the story forward. It’s also likely that certain quests will be locked behind story completion, or have access to certain spells, so they cannot all be done at once.

From attending class to tracking down evil wizards, there will be much to see and do in Hogwarts Legacy when it releases on February 10, 2023. While there’s no telling what else awaits, fans can simply stay tuned to Sportskeeda for the latest Hogwarts Legacy information.

