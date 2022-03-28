5 ways Hogwarts Legacy sets itself apart from previous Wizarding World games

If its bombastic gameplay reveal is any indicaton, Hogwarts Legacy will likely be one of the biggest games to be released in the future. It is an action-RPG that touts itself as being the most ambitious Wizarding World game yet.

Given how other entries in the iconic media franchise have been either movie tie-ins or casual smartphone titles, this claim definitely holds true.

It is all but obvious that Avalanche Software's upcoming game will offer a truly next-gen experience for Harry Potter fans. It will undoubtedly do so by taking notes from previous installments, since some similarities are noticeable.

But does Hogwarts Legacy have aspects to offer that have never been seen before in a magic-themed series?

Here are 5 ways Hogwarts Legacy adds its own spin on the Wizarding World universe

1) Character customization

Mould your wizard/witch (Images via Portkey Games)

Most major Harry Potter games take after the canonical franchise. They follow the titular bespectacled boy and his adventures throughout Hogwarts as penned down by the series' author, J.K. Rowling.

The LEGO entries allowed control of more than just Harry, ranging from his pals and side characters to even antagonists. However, Hogwarts Legacy heads down a different path.

The game allows for full character customization, allowing players to create the character they wish to be. While no details are out just yet, the options range from skin tone to hairstyles, and possibly more. This makes sense for a new adventure in a new setting.

2) An original plot

Hogwarts Legacy @HogwartsLegacy Your first days at Hogwarts are sure to be a whirlwind. #HogwartsLegacy Your first days at Hogwarts are sure to be a whirlwind. #HogwartsLegacy https://t.co/xwj0trRLyt

Set in the late 1800s, Hogwarts Legacy takes place way before any of the events in the books. This means that most of the cast will be unfamiliar to fans and players, which is a good opportunity for the devs to take reign of the universe.

Though there are a handful of familiar faces like the ghost Nearly Headless Nick, who has been there for centuries.

As a new student at Hogwarts, you must attend classes and come to grips with using magic alongside your companions as a Fifth Year student.

However, the protagonist seems to possess a latent ability to use ancient magic that is unknown to most even in that era. If that wasn't enough, certain shady individuals seek to acquire to control that ancient magic for themselves. One of them is apparently the goblin Ranrock, who seems to be mounting a rebellion.

As should be obvious, our Hogwarts fresher must master these hidden magic techniques and use it against those who intend to do harm. Nothing innovative by any means, but it remains to be seen how effectively the developer handles the narrative

3) Open world and RPG elements

How will you approach situations? (Image via Portkey Games)

The obsession of modern gaming with open worlds and obligatory "play how you want" design is well-known at this point, and it doesn't escape Hogwarts Legacy either. Players can employ various playstyles like wand-swishing or take a more stealthy approach with invisibility and takedowns.

Different categories in the Talent section allow growth in different aspects of gameplay, like combat and overall effectiveness.

As an action RPG, Hogwarts Legacy allows players to explore the vast open world for mysteries and dangers. They can scavenge for resources, loot items, and find collectibles to further improve their character.

Crafting allows the creation of items and consumables that can even aid in combat. These include a potion that buffs defense by turning the player as hard as a rock or depolying magical plants to aid in combat.

4) Faster paced, multi-foe combat

In previous games, magic duels were largely one-on-one affairs that saw players engage in spell casting skirmishes against a single foe. While it's the same basic concept in Hogwarts Legacy, players will now face multiple enemies simultaneously. This has the effect of combat being more fast-paced now, in quicker bursts.

It resembles the movies, compared to the slower, more methodical pace of previous games. It brings to mind the Batman Akrham and Mad Max games due to countering using Protego and taking down enemies one by one, or by chaining strings of spells.

5) Morality system

Good wizard or bad wizard? (Image via Portkey Games)

One of the key inclusions in Hogwarts Legacy is a morality system of sorts. Since the narrative plays a large role in the game, it allows players to shape the world as they deem fit. This seems to be implemented in the form of letting the character be good or bad.

Case in point, the official 15 minute gameplay footage had a segment showcasing the use of Avada Kedavra, a Curse Spell that brings death instantaneously on the target.

It's something not seen yet in a Wizarding World before. The implementation and consequences of morality mechanics in the in-game world would be exciting to see when the game is finally released.

Hogwarts Legacy will be released for PC, PS4, XB1, Switch, PS5, and XSX|S sometime in 2022.

