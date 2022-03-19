Will the Avada Kedavra spell be in Hogwarts Legacy?

There are many different spells in the Harry Potter universe that fans of the upcoming Hogwarts Legacy are looking forward to using. One of these spells that gamers are wondering if they will be able to use is Avada Kedavra, or the Killing Curse.

Only one person, Harry Potter, has survived the curse with no effects. It will be interesting to see how this plays out in the game.

Will gamers be able to use the Avada Kedavra spell in Hogwarts Legacy?

While users will have access to numerous spells they can learn, Avada Kedavra may be confined to only being used at certain times. For the sake of gameplay and storyline, it will most likely not be usable on anyone and everything, as the repercussions of such an act would make the game into an unplayable mess.

Gamers will be able to learn a multitude of magical subjects and abilities

As a late start into the fifth year, players will have lots of catching up to do. Of course, this was explained in the trailer as the reason they have to go to so many different classes and learn things it may seem their peers already know.

Brewing potions, herbology, and beast lore will be among the things users will gain knowledge about during their time at Hogwarts.

In addition to numerous spells and abilities, users will also be able to learn how to ride a broom

Gamers will be able to learn many different subjects when attending Hogwarts (Image via Hogwarts Legacy)

The world of Hogwarts Legacy is vast, and players will need multiple ways to traverse it. One of the ways showcased in the video was by learning how to fly on a broomstick.

Users have to master its use to reach certain locations within the world quickly. This may lead to them being able to perform some fancy aerial moves on the broomstick.

There will be many spells to unlock and lore to discover

With this game being an open-world adventure, gamers will be able to spend their free time exploring the Hogwarts campus. There will be special locations, as well as dungeons and off-limits areas.

Players can team up with specific students to accompany them on their adventures and will learn more lore about their school and their friends in the process.

Hogwarts Legacy will be released during the holiday season of 2022

Fans will be able to embark on their own magical adventure when the game releases in the holiday season of 2022 (Image via Hogwarts Legacy)

Fans of the Harry Potter series will rejoice when the game drops later this year during the holiday season of 2022. It has been years since the game was first announced, but as time moves on, players are slowly getting the information and gameplay they have been craving.

Fans should look forward to more updates as time progresses towards the release date.

