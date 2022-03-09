Hogwarts Legacy fans are playing as mages in Elden Ring to get ready for the game's release

A Reddit user has explained how playing the Astrologer class in Elden Ring has them hopeful for Hogwarts Legacy.

The Astrologer class in Elden Ring is the equivalent of a mage or sorcerer. In Harry Potter terminology, it would be equal to a wizard or a witch. The playstyle of the Astrologer class in Elden Ring has one fan ready to dive into the Hogwarts Legacy journey.

Hogwarts Legacy, the upcoming action-roleplaying game set in the Harry Potter universe, has had only a small amount of its gameplay revealed, but fans believe they are in for a treat if its spellcasting adventure is anything like the new FromSoftware title.

Elden Ring's Astrologer class is preparing fans for Hogwarts Legacy

Reddit user u/berrysardar feels that the Astrologer's mage-like abilities in Elden Ring are but a taste of what is to come in Hogwarts Legacy. They feel that the new Harry Potter-based RPG could easily outshine Elden Ring in terms of sorcery.

This comparison is found in the class' ability to cast spells, defeat incredible bosses, and overall become an unstoppable magic user. Hogwarts Legacy could include that as well.

The main difference will be the audience the games are made for and the focus on magic. Elden Ring players don't have to use magic if they go for a different character build, but Hogwarts Legacy will more than likely make magic mandatory.

Some see this as a good sign, noting that the focus on spells, incantations, and pure magic, instead of a mix of other types of combat, will make Hogwarts Legacy one of the best magic-based RPG games ever.

Others fail to see it living up to the hype and standards set by the latest game by FromSoftware Inc. They don't believe Avalanche Software, the studio behind Hogwarts Legacy, has what it takes to match the gaming experience created by FromSoftware Inc.

Regardless of individual opinions on the matter, Elden Ring does seem like a great game to test out a magic-based RPG build before the Harry Potter universe gets its own open world adventure.

More details regarding Hogwarts Legacy should be arriving soon. This will give fans of both games a better idea regarding just how close the Astrologer class may be to a wizard or witch.

Edited by Mayank Shete