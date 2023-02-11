Hogwarts Legacy walkthrough: How to complete Welcome to Hogwarts quest

Welcome to Hogwarts is the second main quest players will access in Hogwarts Legacy. It directly follows the events of the prologue and is your first experience at the magic school. Given the quest's timing in the overall context, there are plenty of early game activities to involve yourself in.

Most of the tasks at this stage are basic, and the game will guide you from one to the next. It will help you pick your house and take your first steps at being a witch or wizard.

Despite the relatively linear nature of events, Welcome to Hogwarts can be confusing. Let's take a look at all the quests you will involve yourself in at this point and what's the best way for you to complete them in Hogwarts Legacy.

Welcome to Hogwarts helps you take your baby steps in Hogwarts Legacy

The Welcome to Hogwarts questline begins where Path to Hogwarts ends. At this point in the game, you have reached Hogwarts, and your journey in the wizarding world is about to begin.

You have finally reached Hogwarts along with Professor Fig after surviving Gringotts. Much of the magic and its mysteries are still unclear to you.

The sorting ceremony assigns you your house in Hogwarts (Image via Avalanche Software)

You have to attend the sorting ceremony, where your house is decided. After this, Professor Weasley will escort you to your house's common room.

Sleep through the night, and in the morning, interact with three of your housemates. The dialogue option you choose will be up to you and has no significant consequence in your future in Hogwarts Legacy.

The common room also becomes available in this questline (Image via Avalanche Software)

The Welcome to Hogwarts quest will now require you to meet Professor Weasley. Follow the yellow marker on your minimap. She will hand you the Wizard's Field Guide, which will be your trusted companion in Hogwarts Legacy. Aside from aiding you in exploration, the guide also allows you to refresh your lore and practice magical spells.

Follow Professor Weasley outside the common room and cast Revelio on a nearby bust. This will allow you to earn a guide page, which is an excellent way of earning XP and completing field guide challenges.

Professor Weasley will be a common companion in the early stages (Image via Avalanche Software)

The next step in The Welcome to Hogwarts questline is to learn about the Floo Flames. Follow Professor Weasley once more, who will tell you all about it, and then use the prompts on the map to access the network. After learning about it, fast travel to the Central Hall Floo flame.

Once you reach Central Hall, follow Professor Weasley, who will tell you about the classes. Once done, you can replace the supplies you might have lost.

You will find Professor Fig standing beside you by the Central Hall fountain. Open the map and follow the prompts that appear on your screen. You will get to attend your first class and choose between Defense Against the Dark Arts or Charms.

This will complete the Welcome to Hogwarts Questline in Hogwarts Legacy. As mentioned earlier, the activities at this stage are all quite basic but have plenty of importance in the long run.

