How to obtain Fluxweed Stem in Hogwarts Legacy

Hogwarts Legacy, the upcoming fantasy role-playing game from WB Games and Avalanche Games, features many resources that will help the game's budding witches and wizards during combat encounters. From powerful spells to strength-enhancing potions, players will find many options to use as their primary offensive tools in the magical world of Hogwarts.

Being a role-playing game at heart, Hogwarts Legacy gives complete agency to players when it comes to managing their equipment, brewing potions, and customizing their loadout. Players will find themselves coming face-to-face with many adversaries throughout the game's storied quests, from the evil dark witches and wizards to the dangerous fantastic beasts.

Going toe-to-toe against such powerful forces of evil will require players to be prepared with their best spells and potions. While the potions aren't as powerful or potent as the spells, they can give players the necessary buffs that they will need to gain the upper hand in combat.

However, to use a potion, players will first need to brew it. This can only be done after attending the first "Potions class" and finding the necessary ingredients to craft the potion. One of the most useful ingredients in the wizarding world is the Fluxweed Stem, which can be used to craft two great potions.

Where to find the Fluxweed Stem in Hogwarts Legacy

Much like any other ingredient in Hogwarts Legacy, you can get Fluxweed in two main ways. The first is exploring the open world and looking out for Fluxweed herbs out in the wild. The second is purchasing the Fluxweed Stem from the dedicated vendor at Hogsmeade, the game's main market hub.

Here's how you can unlock Hogsmeade and get the Fluxweed Stem from the vendor:

Hogsmeade is unlocked only after you complete the prologue and "Welcome to Hogwarts" main story quest.

Once you unlock Hogsmeade, you will need to go to the "Magic Neap" store, which is the hub for everything you need for potion crafting.

Here, you can buy new potion recipes and all the resources you need for crafting them at a reasonable price.

While it is easy to quickly travel to Hogsmeade and grab Fluxweed Stems from the Magic Neap store, it comes at the cost of 150 credits per stem. This is fairly expensive, especially in the early hours of the game.

However, there are many ways for you to earn credits in Hogwarts Legacy. From completing assignments to exploring the open world, everything will earn you a small number of credits.

You can also sell unwanted resources at the Magic Neap store in exchange for credits. This is an excellent way to make some extra cash on top of the regular credits that you earn after completing quests.

Alternatively, if you are short of credits and don't want to sell anything from your inventory, you can always find Fluxweed Stems out in the wild.

Once you have access to Fluxweed Stem, you are all set to craft two of the most useful potions in the game, the Focus potion and the Felix Felicis potion. You will need to unlock the Room of Requirements before you can start brewing your own concoctions in Hogwarts Legacy.

Hogwarts Legacy is scheduled to be released on February 10, 2023. The early access period for Deluxe Edition owners is already live on the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and Windows PC. Meanwhile, the last-generation console (PlayStation 4 and Xbox One) versions of the game are due for release on April 4, 2023.

