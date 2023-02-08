How to obtain the Invisibility potion in Hogwarts Legacy

Hogwarts Legacy is easily one of the most hotly anticipated games of 2023, with Potterheads around the globe awaiting the game's release in just a few days. Developed by Avalanche Games and published by WB Games, Hogwarts Legacy is an open-world fantasy role-playing game set within the Harry Potter universe, something that fans of the Potterverse books and live-action movies have been craving for more than a decade.

Despite being set a century prior to the events depicted in the Harry Potter novels, Hogwarts Legacy features a host of familiar elements that fans of the series will most definitely be able to recognize. From iconic locations to spells and curses, players will come across many familiar elements as they explore the open-world, roleplaying game as a student at Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry.

One of the iconic spells from the Harry Potter books is the Invisibility potion, allowing users to temporarily camoufalge themselves with their surroundings to either get past or silently take down their targets. Despite being a very powerful tool, the Invisibility potion is unlocked fairly early in the game’s main story progression.

Here's a comprehensive guide on how to unlock and craft the Invisibility potion in Hogwarts Legacy.

How to craft the Invisibility potion in Hogwarts Legacy

The Invisibility potion is one of the most useful tools that you can have in your arsenal. The potion is a potent fight or flight tool, much like the "Transformation" spell. Although the game does not feature a definitive "stealth" element within its gameplay system, there are some instances where being invisible to everyone else comes in very handy.

It should be noted that Avalanche Games' upcoming fantasy role-playing game does not allow you to craft potions right from the get-go. However, you can collect the necessary ingredients before you get started with brewing your own magical concoctions.

To get your hands on the Invisibility potion relatively early, you can buy it from "J. Pippin's Potions" in Hogsmeade for 800 credits. You can start crafting your potions once you unlock the Room of Requirements, which is only available after attending your first Potion class in Hogwarts. You also need to make sure you have sufficient ingredients available to craft your desired potion.

To craft the Invisibility potion, you need to collect the following ingredients:

1x Leaping Toadstool Caps (can be gathred from red mushrooms available aplenty in open-world)

1x Knotgrass Sprig (you will need to grow Knotgrass at potting table or buy it in Hogsmeade from “The Magic Neep”)

1x Troll Bogeys (dropped by Troll enemies, which can be fought in the open-world as well as part of the main story missions)

While most of the ingredients necessary for crafting any potion in the game can be collected by exploring the open-world as well as doing main story and side quests, if you're in need of specific ingredients, you can also purchase them at "The Magic Neap" in Hogsmeade.

Hogwarts Legacy is scheduled to release on February 10, 2023, with early access for Deluxe Edition owners, live on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and Windows PC. The last-generation console (PlayStation 4 and Xbox One) versions of the game are due for release on April 4, 2023.

