Fact Check: Will you be able to enter other Houses' Common Rooms in Hogwarts Legacy?

One of Hogwarts Legacy’s core features is the Legacy House system, where you'll be able to choose a House that you'll be a part of for the rest of the school year. This personalizes certain experiences in the game based on the House that you pick in the game, allowing you to enjoy certain House-exclusive features.

The Legacy House system has gotten many in the Wizarding World community fairly curious about whether they will be able to visit the Common Rooms of other Houses that they're not a part of.

One major question that comes up is: Can you visit the Slytherin Common Room if you're in Gryffindor or Hufflepuff? Unfortunately, at least for now, you won't be able to visit the Common Rooms of other Houses in Hogwarts Legacy.

Clearly, this is bad news for those who were looking to visit other Common Rooms in the game, as the RPG gives you no option to visit them after you've already been sorted into a House during the prolog.

Unfortunately, there's no way to enter other Common Rooms in Hogwarts Legacy. In fact, there aren’t even any prompts that will tell you if you can or cannot enter these rooms.

If you approach the entrance of another House’s Common Room in the game, there's simply no option to make your way into it at all. No doorways or magical signs will appear, which means that the only way to enter another Common Room in the game will be to create a new character and join that particular House.

Fortunately, while there's a fair amount of House-exclusive features to enjoy in Hogwarts Legacy, picking one House over the other doesn't really have any significant impact on the overall narrative of the RPG.

The game will play out exactly the same, irrespective of which House you're in. If you're truly invested in exploring the other House's Common Rooms, you will have to boot up a new game with a brand new Wizard.

It should be noted that Hogwarts Legacy doesn't have a New Game Plus mode. If you're looking to try out a new House, you'll have to play the game all over again with the base stats, as the gear and items from your previous run won't carry forward.

Considering that each House's Common Room has unique content and features in Avalanche Software’s latest title, those who are looking to make the most of the game are advised to play through it at least four times, so that you can check them all out.

