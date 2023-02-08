Which house should you pick in Hogwarts Legacy?

Hogwarts Legacy is fast approaching, and fans are already discussing their house choice in the game. The game features four significant houses: Gryffindor, Slytherin, Ravenclaw, and Hufflepuff. Each of these signifies a moral value that forms their identity. Fans have control over joining the house they like the most.

This choice is thematically presented to the players via a sorting ceremony akin to the movies. The Sorting Hat presides over this ceremony, and one can manually choose which house they wish to side with. Fans should remember that their choice won't affect the story significantly. Hence, they won't miss out on content.

Choosing your favorite house in Hogwarts Legacy

Hogwarts Legacy presents every aspect of the game in a lore-faithful fashion. It doesn't break the player's immersion and keeps the gameplay mechanics cohesive. This applies to choosing your house as well. You will pick from the four major houses at the beginning of the game.

You will be happy to know that selecting one of them won't impact your narrative experience. So feel free to choose any house you like. Siding with a particular house will make the following difference:

Common Room Design and Location: The title features unique standard rooms for each house. Depending on your choice, these hub areas will be studded with house symbols, color schemes, and decor. Also, every standard room is situated in different parts of Hogwarts castle.

Dialog References: Though your selection won't be reflected in significant story events, there will be occasional references to your house. This can be in the form of NPC (non-playable character) dialog or while interacting with various key characters in the game.

Clothing colors and aesthetics: Your robes denote the house insignia and colors. This gives a unique tint to your clothes to make you feel like part of the house. However, there are many other outfits that you can choose from if you do not like the house colors.

Your journey begins with selecting your favorite house. The Sorting Hat presents you with four options: Daring (Gryffindor), Curiosity (Ravenclaw), Loyalty (Hufflepuff) Ambition (Slytherin). You can select a more relatable moral value and get into your favorite house.

The Sorting Hat declares your house, and Professor Matilda Weasely swings her wand to transform your robes into their respective house colors. It is presented as a grand affair and makes you feel welcome in the wizarding world. You will wake up in your standard room as soon as this cutscene ends.

You can freely explore the room and soak in the meticulously designed areas of the game. The Hogwarts castle is filled with secrets and magical mysteries to uncover. Hogwarts Legacy has a variety of spells that can be used in every scenario. Whether you are solving puzzles, exploring the open world, or engaging in combat, there are tons of cool spells to choose from.

The game features multiple companions with unique personalities that add flavor to the lore. You can befriend these companions from every house: Sebastian Sallow (Slytherin), Natasi Onai (Gryffindor), Poppy Sweeting (Hufflepuff), and Amit Thakkar (Ravenclaw).

You can speak with the Professors at Hogwarts, learn spells, and complete specific tasks to earn rewards. Hogwarts Legacy incentivizes exploration and sparks curiosity in many ways. You can even alter the HUD elements and tailor your open-world experience to improve your immersion.

Hogwarts Legacy @HogwartsLegacy The Graphorn is tough as nails and not to be underestimated. Will you befriend this magical beast? #HogwartsLegacy The Graphorn is tough as nails and not to be underestimated. Will you befriend this magical beast? #HogwartsLegacy https://t.co/gnkD88Yz7G

The game comprises a myriad of creatures to find and tame. You can feed them and tend them in the Vivarium to earn unique rewards. Some of them can be your mounts to traverse the world stylishly faster.

Hogwarts Legacy, deluxe edition owners, are already playing the game, while standard edition buyers can do so starting February 10, 2023. The game's reviews are in, and most have good things to say. Hogwarts Legacy is familiar and fresh at the same time.

Despite being set way before fan-favorite characters' existence, Hogwarts Legacy delivers on its promise of an in-depth wizarding simulator experience. Fans can finally create their character, dive into the magical world and live out their wizarding fantasy.

