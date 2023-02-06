The best Hogwarts Legacy spells for solving puzzles

Hogwarts Legacy is one of the most anticipated games of 2023. It boasts a vast open world with many secret locations to explore and players will come across some quirky and creepy creatures. Every magical journey is incomplete without some puzzle-solving.

The game comprises a slew of magical spells to help fans tackle puzzle-solving. From Lumos to Accio, one can choose from their arsenal of spells and use them appropriately as the situation demands. Players can even have their companions tag along on the perilous journey in the open world of Hogwarts Legacy.

Lumos, Levioso, and other great puzzle-solving spells in Hogwarts Legacy

From the majestic Hogwarts castle to the dreaded Forbidden Forest, Hogwarts Legacy will be plush with fascinating locations to explore. To add a layer of mystery, the game spices it up with puzzle-solving mechanics. Players can go off the beaten path and uncover secrets throughout the magical world.

Revelio is a potent magical spell not only for exploration but also for puzzle-solving. It can uncover all the hidden objects in a particular spot. This spell highlights all nearby collectibles, and one can get a lay of the land before stepping further. Players can therefore locate any hidden traps or levers that can assist them in deciphering secrets.

Some puzzles might involve relocating the object or lifting it in the air. Casting Levioso is ideal in such scenarios. It enables the caster to levitate a target object for a short span of time. It can also serve in exploration scenarios wherein a rock or an object is blocking the path.

Fans have spotted fleeting glimpses of the Accio spell across several gameplay showcases and trailers. In one such video, the player was able to pull a flying field guide towards him using an Accio spell.

Thus, this spell can be used whenever a puzzle requires pulling an object from a distance.

Hogwarts Legacy will also feature a day-night cycle along with the weather system. There will be situations when the player will need to explore the vast open world during the night. The wizarding world is also filled with dungeons, caves, and other dark areas to scavenge and partake in quests.

Lumos illuminates a small area ahead of the player, and the spell appears as an orb on the wand's tip. It enables the caster to have a clear view of the riddle and solve it without any hitch.

Incendio is yet another spell that can be used in puzzles. It is a short-range spell that can set objects on fire. Apart from combat, this can be intelligently used to get through some tricky puzzles in the game.

Hogwarts Legacy is a lore-faithful adaptation of the Harry Potter series. Despite being set in the 1890s, the game will feature many magical beasts. Some can be tamed, and a select few can be mounted to allow players to explore the world faster.

The Hogwarts castle is also meticulously detailed and is worthy of exploration. There are four major houses in the game: Gryffindor, Slytherin, Ravenclaw, and Hufflepuff. Fans can explore the thematic common rooms belonging to each of these houses. Players can resort to the aforementioned spells to uncover secrets hidden in the castle.

Hogwarts Legacy deluxe edition buyers can pre-load and play the game early on February 7, 2023. Standard edition owners can delve into the magical world from February 10, 2023.

The game releases on April 4, 2023, for PS4 and Xbox One, while Portable Nintendo Switch players will have a long wait as it releases on July 25, 2023.

