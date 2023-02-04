Hogwarts Legacy PS5 early access date and time for all regions

Hogwarts Legacy is one of the most anticipated games of 2023, and fans are excited to get it as soon as possible. Thanks to a pre-loading feature, they can download the game beforehand starting February 4, 2023. Owners of the Hogwarts Legacy's deluxe edition can even boot the game on February 7, 2023.

Fans can play the game as early as February 6, 2023, at 9 PM PT (Pacific Time) and February 7, 2023, at 12 AM ET (Eastern Time) / 5 AM GMT (Greenwich Mean Time). Players must note that it is possible to get this early access only after purchasing either the deluxe or the Collector's edition of Hogwarts Legacy.

Hogwarts Legacy early access regions and time details

Fans overwhelmed by the early access aspect of Hogwarts Legacy can refer to the tweet by the official team. It highlights the time and location of the game's release on the world map.

The following is a region-wise breakdown of Hogwarts Legacy's early access:

US Region

New York : February 7, 2023, at 12 AM (ET)

: February 7, 2023, at 12 AM (ET) Texas : February 6, 2023, at 11 PM (CT)

: February 6, 2023, at 11 PM (CT) California: February 6, 2023, at 9 PM (PT)

EU (European Union) region

France : February 7, 2023, at 6 AM (CET)

: February 7, 2023, at 6 AM (CET) Italy : February 7, 2023, at 6 AM (CET)

: February 7, 2023, at 6 AM (CET) Germany: February 7, 2023, at 6 AM (CET)

UK Region

London: February 7, 2023, at 5 AM (GMT)

Asia Region

Japan: February 7, 2023, at 2 PM (JST)

China: February 7, 2023, at 1 PM (CST)

South Korea: February 7, 2023, at 2 PM (KST)

Australia & New Zealand region

New Zealand: February 7, 2023, at 6 PM (NZDT)

Australia: February 7, 2023, at 4 PM (AEDT)

Hogwarts Legacy has a lot of hype going for it. It will thus be under the keen eye of fans who will nitpick and compare it to the years worth of Harry Potter lore. The game is witnessing a surge in pre-order numbers. If it attests to its promises, it will be a massive success for Avalanche Software.

Hogwarts Legacy boasts a plethora of callbacks and lore-themed locations with meticulous details. Fans will be able to soak in the sights of the common rooms belonging to each of the houses, namely Gryffindor, Slytherin, Hufflepuff, and Ravenclaw. Players can spend hours merely exploring the vast halls of Hogwarts castle.

The game's open world is also nothing to scoff at. It features many magical beasts that fans know and love. They can finally interact with these creatures and even tame some of them. One can mount a creature to fly around open areas in the game or use their trusty flying broom.

The events of this title transpire in 1890. This is way before the timeline of Harry, Dumbledore, or Voldemort's existence. However, the game has many interesting characters and features ghosts that roam around the castle halls. Fans can rejoice as their favorite Sir Nicholas, better known as Nearly-Headless Nick, is also in the game.

Players can interact with four close companions, namely Sebastian Sallow (Slytherin), Natasi Onai (Gryffindor), Poppy Sweeting (Hufflepuff), and Amit Thakkar (Ravenclaw). One can even partake in quests specific to these characters and progress their standing with them. This will enable players to learn more spells and acquire additional skills.

PlayStation 5 owners are in for a treat as the title encompasses some neat tricks on the DualSense controller. Thanks to the haptic feedback, players will feel like they are holding the wands in their right hand since it rumbles only on the right side. Furthermore, the pressure on the trigger buttons will also match the intensity of in-game spells.

Hogwarts Legacy will also be released on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch. It will be a long wait for gamers on these platforms owing to its late arrival on April 4, 2023. Nintendo Switch users will have to muster more patience as they can only play from July 25, 2023.

