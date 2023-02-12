All Utility spells in Hogwarts Legacy and how to unlock them

Utility spells are some of the most useful things players will come across in their Hogwarts Legacy journey. Be it repairing a broken path with Reparo or moving an object with Wingardium Leviosa, such incantations will help gamers to a great extent in a variety of scenarios.

Developed by WB Games Avalanche, Hogwarts Legacy lets the player lose themselves in an open-world sandbox experience that offers a recreation of the iconic School of Witchcraft and Wizardry and its neighboring village. Utility spells will be quite useful in discovering new paths and areas in the title. This article will talk about how to unlock them.

How to unlock all Utility spells in Hogwarts Legacy

Utility spells are mostly used outside of combat to perform different actions throughout the player's journey. This could involve lighting a dark area with Lumos or becoming invisible and sneaking around enemies with Disillusionment.

There are four Utility spells in the game that can be identified by their light blue icons in the spell selection menu. Two of them can be unlocked via the title's main quests, while the rest are locked behind Hogwarts Professor Assignments. With that being said, let's take a look at all the Utility spells in Hogwarts Legacy.

1) Disillusionment

Description: Disillusionment is the quintessential invisibility spell in Hogwarts Legacy. It blends you in with the environment and is perfect for sneaking.

Disillusionment is the quintessential invisibility spell in Hogwarts Legacy. It blends you in with the environment and is perfect for sneaking. How to unlock: To unlock Dillusionment, complete Secrets of the Restricted Section main quest.

To unlock Dillusionment, complete Secrets of the Restricted Section main quest. How to use: To use Disillusionment, equip it from the spell menu. Then, while in the world, press the R2 or RT button followed by the prompted face button.

2) Lumos

Description: Lumos emits light from the wand, allowing you to use it as a torch in dark environments. This spell is quite useful for solving puzzles.

Lumos emits light from the wand, allowing you to use it as a torch in dark environments. This spell is quite useful for solving puzzles. How to unlock: To unlock Lumos complete the Path to Hogwarts main quest.

To unlock Lumos complete the Path to Hogwarts main quest. How to use: To use Lumos, equip it from the spell menu. Then, while in a dark place, press the R2 or RT button followed by the prompted face button.

3) Reparo

Description: Reparo is one of the most useful spells in Hogwarts Legacy, as it can be used to fix broken bridges and stairways to make paths while solving puzzles.

Reparo is one of the most useful spells in Hogwarts Legacy, as it can be used to fix broken bridges and stairways to make paths while solving puzzles. How to unlock: To unlock the Reparo spell complete Professor Ronen's Assignment.

To unlock the Reparo spell complete Professor Ronen's Assignment. How to use: To use Reparo, equip it from the spell menu. Then, while in front of a broken object, press the R2 or RT button followed by the prompted face button.

4) Wingardium Leviosa

Description: Wingardium Leviosa is derived from the Levioso charm and is used to control the movement of objects. After casting it, you can use the face buttons on the controller to tweak the position of items.

Wingardium Leviosa is derived from the Levioso charm and is used to control the movement of objects. After casting it, you can use the face buttons on the controller to tweak the position of items. How to unlock: To unlock the Wingardium Leviosa spell, complete Professor Garlick's Assignment 1.

To unlock the Wingardium Leviosa spell, complete Professor Garlick's Assignment 1. How to use: To use Wingardium Leviosa, equip it from the spell menu. Then, while aiming at an object, press the R2 or RT button followed by the prompted face button.

Hogwarts Legacy is available to play right now on PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam and Epic Games Store. The last-generation versions for PS4 and Xbox One, as well as a Nintendo Switch port, are set to be released later this year.

Poll : 0 votes