Hogwarts Legacy embarks players on a magical adventure in the Wizarding World, based on the Harry Potter series of novels and media. Players assume control of a protagonist fresh into their fifth year at the Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry as they explore iconic locations spread throughout the castle and the world outside. However, all is not what it seems as players soon become entangled in events that could threaten to tear the wizarding world down.

One of the several additions in Hogwarts Legacy is the use of spells - for offense, defense, and exploration. Players will gradually learn and unlock these powerful abilities as they progress through the game's extensive campaign.

This detailed guide will explain how players can unlock the Glacius spell.

Note: Minor spoilers for Hogwarts Legacy will follow. Viewer discretion is advised.

Glacius is an instrumental freezing spell players can unlock in Hogwarts Legacy

Glacius, as the name implies, is a spell used to freeze your enemies in place. Frozen enemies are immobilized and take additional damage, making Glacius a convenient spell to unlock the early game. However, the spell has a significant cooldown, so players must not rely on spamming it to ensure victory in battles.

The process for unlocking the spell is a tad bit complicated, however, and players must follow these sequence of events to master it:

As a prerequisite, gamers must complete three tasks before heading to Madam Kogawa.

First, you must complete the "Flying Class" quest to get acquainted with a broom.

Second, you must complete the "Flight Test" quest shortly after they unlock both the Room of Requirement and Confringo spell.

Finally, completing the "Map Chamber" quest and speaking to Professor Fig will pave the path to unlocking Glacius.

Once Madam Kogawa's assignment is unlocked and activated, head on to the Quidditch pitch to pop 5 balloons by bumping into them by speeding up with your broom.

Repeat the same for five more balloons near Hogsmeade Station.

Head back to Madam Kogawa once you are done with the tasks.

As a reward, she will teach you the Glacius spell, which you must master before being able to use it.

How can players master the Glacius spell in Hogwarts Legacy?

Almost significantajor spells in the campaign of Hogwarts Legacy involve the player tracing out a pattern using button prompts and directional presses to master them, after which they can be equipped and cast immediately.

The Glacius spell pattern (Image via YouTube/HTF Games Studio)

Glacius is no different, and players can trace what appears to be a twin-peaked mountain-shaped pattern using the right analog stick/pointer. Along the way, they will have to enter a series of button prompts as instructed by the game (when the pointer reaches the location) to accelerate the process.

Completing this relatively simple task will unlock the Glacius spell permanently, and gamers can equip it by holding down left on the D-pad to open up the spell menu to equip it.

Curious players can choose to test the spell on the training dummy in Madam Kogawa's room if they wish to do so.

Hogwarts Legacy was released on February 10, 2023, for the PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X/S. A port for the last-generation consoles and the Nintendo Switch is scheduled for release sometime in 2023.

