How to obtain all Brooms in Hogwarts Legacy?

Brooms are an important piece of equipment in Hogwarts Legacy as they allow the players to fly around the map and explore from a completely different angle. Although the broom cannot be spawned in certain regions, such as Hogwarts and Hogsmeade, it can be accessed from any other region in-game.

Players must complete the Flight Test side quest following the Lesson: Flying quest to unlock the ability. However, players will not receive a broom to fly. They will be required to either buy a broom from one of the merchants or collect it after completing certain requisites.

There are 13 brooms in the game, and this article will guide users to collect every one of them in Hogwarts Legacy.

Obtaining every broom available in Hogwarts Legacy

Every broom in Hogwarts Legacy has the same speed, which makes every one of them similar except for the design and color. Players can upgrade to make them more effective and efficient. Their locations are as follows:

Purchasable through vendors

Various brooms can be purchased through different vendors or merchants across the map. They sell brooms and various combat tools, ingredients, upgrades, and more. They are as follows:

1) Hogwarts House Broom- 600 coins (Albie Weeks)

2) Moon Trimmer Broom- 600 coins (Albie Weeks)

3) Wind Wisp Broom- 600 coins (Albie Weeks)

4) Yew Weaver Broom- 600 coins (Albie Weeks)

5) Ember Dash Broom- 600 coins (Albie Weeks)

6) Family Antique Broom- 2500 coins (Priya Treadwell)

7) Aeromancer Broom- 3000 coins (Rohan Prakash)

8) Silver Arrow Broom- 5000 coins (Arn)

9) Sky Scythe Broom- 5000 coins (Leopold Babcocke)

Collecting

Brooms can be collected by popping multiple balloons across different locations on the vast map. This also allows players to explore and complete the Pop the Balloons challenge. They can be unlocked by visiting and popping balloons in the following regions:

10) Night Dancer Broom

Near Keenbridge

Lower Hogsfield

11) Lickety Swift Broom

Lower Hogsfield

Pitt-Upon-Ford

Upper Hogsfield

Quidditch Feld

Beside Pitt-Upon-Ford

12) Wild Fire Broom

Aranshire

Brocburrow

Near Eye of the Mine fast travel

Near Feldcroft Catacomb

Feldcroft

Above water of South Feldcroft fast travel

Front of Irondale in the canyon

Castle Rookwood

Keenbridge

Southeast of Feldcroft

13) Bright Spark Broom

Quidditch Field

Narrow canyon in Castle Rookwood

Near South Feldcroft fast travel

Near Keenbridge

Lower Hogsfield

Train station of Hogsmeade

Purchasing the Silver Arrow Broom from Arn will require players to complete the Carted Away side quest, otherwise, it will be unavailable to be purchased from the vendor. Other merchants and locations do not have any special requisites besides completing the Flight Test side quest.

Hogwarts Legacy has been released and is available to play on PC (through Epic Games and Steam), PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X/S. It is scheduled to be released on older consoles such as PlayStation 4, Xbox One on April 4th, 2023, and Nintendo Switch on July 25th, 2023.

