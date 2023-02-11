How to unlock Flipendo in Hogwarts Legacy?

Flipendo is a mid-game spell in Hogwarts Legacy that can be acquired by players after a bit of progression. It is one of the iconic spells that also appeared in previous Harry Potter games and was known as the Knockback Jinx. It can be used to knock back heavy objects as well as flip and knock enemies.

Players are required to collect or purchase certain items to gain access to Flipendo. This article will guide users about the steps to unlock Flipendo in Hogwarts Legacy.

The process to unlock Flipendo in Hogwarts Legacy

Flipendo is a mid-game item that is rewarded for completing Professor Garlick's Assignment 2. This quest is a sequel to Assignment 1, which requires the player to access and use Venomous Tentacula as well as Mandrake on multiple enemies simultaneously.

This mission also requires players to be at least level 16 to be eligible to start and complete two tasks similar to the previous mission. Although the quest is not very difficult, it is very lengthy and time-consuming. It is also recommended that players explore the map while playing Hogwarts Legacy, which will help them discover places and gain access to important shops and areas.

Objectives of Professor Garlick's Assignment 2

The quest asks the players to complete two tasks: the first one requires the players to grow and harvest Fluxweed. The second objective is to collect all three combat plants and use them simultaneously. Meeting the requisites of both objectives will reward players with Flipendo in Hogwarts Legacy.

Steps to complete

Open the map. Select the Hogsmeade map. Locate "The Magic Neep" shop on the opposite side of the bridge on the west of the region. Visit the shop and talk to Timothy to access the available items. Purchase the Fluxweed seed under the seed packets section. Locate and visit Tomes and Scrolls in the southern part of the region. Purchase two potting tables, one medium and a large from Thomas. Return to Hogwarts and visit the Room of Requirement. Place the potting tables in the room. Place the Fluxweed on the large table and wait for it to grow. Collect the Fluweed stem. This will complete the first task of the quest. Visit Dogweed and Deathcap in the northern region of Hogsmeade. Talk to Beatrice and purchase the Chinese Chomping Cabbage Seeds, Venomous Tentacula seed, and Mandrake seed. Alternatively, you can purchase the tools from her if you have already purchased and grown the seeds before. Return to the Room of Requirement and place the seeds on the medium table. Owning multiple tables will allow you to place multiple seeds at the same time and speed up the process. Collect the tools from the table and use the combat plants simultaneously. This will complete the second task of the objective. Visit Professor Garlick in The Library Annex. Speak with the professor and complete the conversation. Complete the puzzle to unlock the Flipendo spell.

Players can practice Flipendo by equipping and using it on the dummy in the greenhouse. This will help them master the spell during combat in Hogwarts Legacy.

Hogwarts Legacy is now out on PC (via Steam and Epic Games), PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S.

