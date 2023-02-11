Hogwarts Legacy walkthrough: How to complete Like a Moth to a Frame side quest

Released globally on February 10, 2023, Avalanche's Hogwarts Legacy is a highly anticipated RPG that's filled with numerous side quests to complete alongside the main storyline. Amongst those, one quest that players can complete is known as Like a Moth to a Frame.

Although this is a minor side quest, it's required for those who want to get the 100% completion trophy in the recently released game. A guide on how to complete the Like a Moth to a Frame side quest has been discussed briefly in this article.

The side quests in Hogwarts Legacy are some of the most interesting pieces of content in the game, with this particular one being proof of that fact. It should be noted that just like every other side quest, completing this will provide players with experience and a few other rewards.

Like a Moth to a Frame walkthrough guide in Hogwarts Legacy

The Like a Moth to a Frame side quest in Hogwarts Legacy has two different pre-requisites. You'll need to complete the following quests in order to begin the aforementioned side quest:

Attend Defense against the Dark Arts Class

Attend Charms Class

Once both of these requirements have been fulfilled, you must head to the Library Annex and follow these steps:

Speak to Lenora Everleigh in the Library Annex

Go through her dialogue until she comes to the point where she's trying to solve the painting puzzle

Use the spell Lumos on the empty frame right behind where Lenora was standing

Upon doing so, it will show a certain location within the same area itself

Turn right from the painting, walk straight, and head down the stairs

From the stairs, look left and you'll spot a moth on the wall

Using Lumos again, guide this moth back to the painting and speak with Lenora

She will then thank you for solving this mystery, ending the side quest

With the quest now completed, you will receive a prompt stating that Like a Moth to a Frame has been completed. You will receive a basic uniform and 180 XP as your rewards for finishing this quest.

Additionally, you'll have the choice not to tell Lenora how you figured it out. Obviously, this won't have any impact on the rewards obtained, but instead of praising you, Lenora will get angry.

She'll then complain that it was her who let you know about the puzzle and that it was wrong not to tell her the solution. Essentially, it's just a minor interactive option that adds life to the magical world of Hogwarts Legacy.

It should be noted that while accepting this quest from Lenora, she mentions several other similar paintings all across Hogwarts. Therefore, you may keep finding empty frames, which you must search for clues and then guide moths back to them to obtain XP and rewards.

Although the procedure will be the same, it may be slightly difficult to find the location of the moths. This quest is essentially a pseudo-tutorial for solving certain late-game puzzles in dungeons and other areas in Hogwarts Legacy. In any case, the original quest is fairly simple and can be unlocked at the very beginning of the game.

