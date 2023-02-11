How to obtain Ashwinder eggs in Hogwarts Legacy?

Ever wondered or dreamt of life as a student at Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry? Now, you can actually become and lead a life as a student of this magical institution in the Hogwarts Legacy game. Role-playing elements include creating a character, leveling them up, customizing personal spaces, learning new abilities and spells, and much more.

It has a vast open world that lets players explore Hogwarts castle and its surroundings. They can search for secrets, find loot, pick up collectibles and tame animals, and gather potion ingredients. One such ingredient is the Ashwinder egg, which this guide will cover.

Note: This article contains spoilers for the game. Viewers' discretion is advised.

Where to find Ashwinder eggs in Hogwarts Legacy

Getting a broom is highly suggested before players attempt to hunt this ingredient down, as it will make that process much easier. There are a few locations where these eggs are known to spawn regularly, mostly in the rocky and mountainous areas of Hogwarts Legacy. The broom comes in very handy when trying to reach these troubling terrains.

Witches and Wizards can spot these eggs quickly, especially in the dark, as they glow bright orange. The most notable places where Ashwinder eggs are found are near the Quidditch Pitch, around the rocky parts. They are often found in lumps of three, sometimes two.

For a cost of 150 galleons per egg, J. Pippins will be happy to entertain your needs in his shop at Hogsmeade.

How to utilize Ashwinder eggs in Hogwarts Legacy

They are primarily used as an ingredient for potion brewing; students will use this to craft their first potion of the semester. In the early parts of the story, players will partake in a main quest that teaches them how to brew potions.

As part of the class, they will have to brew an Edurus potion using one piece of mongrel fur and a batch of Ashwinder egg. This is a vital potion for any play-through of Hogwarts Legacy as it increases one's defensesignificantlyy. Players can return to the Room of Requirements to brew these potions again.

Some trivia about the Ashwinder eggs

As the name gives it away, these eggs are laid by a creature called Ashwinder. It was first mentioned in Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them. It is a serpent with glowing red eyes and a lifespan of an hour. It rushes to lay its eggs and leaves a fire trail behind it. Ashwinders can often be found lying dead next to newly laid eggs.

These eggs are fiery red and can often set their surroundings ablaze. One should handle them carefully and not forget to charm them into a frozen state before using them as an ingredient. Ashwinder eggs can be used in love potions and as a cure for ague if swallowed whole.

Hogwarts Legacy has had an excellent reception thus far. Despite its controversy, the game has garnered a lot of success. It was released for PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X/S on February 10, 2023, and will be released on other platforms later. Readers can click here to find more guides, news, and the latest information regarding the game.

