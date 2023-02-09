How to obtain Edurus Potion in Hogwarts Legacy?

Hogwarts Legacy boasts many gameplay mechanics that remain faithful to the beloved lore. From spells to locations, everything in Hogwarts Legacy feels welcoming and familiar to Harry Potter fans. The title also contains various potions one can brew, one of them being the Edurus potion. It is a powerful liquid that boosts the defense of the wizard consuming it.

Edurus is one of the earliest potions players will be able to brew in Hogwarts Legacy. All they have to do is attend the Potions class conducted by Professor Sharp. Each potion requires a certain set of ingredients. Edurus can be crafted by collecting one Ashwinder Egg and one Mongrel Fur.

Acquiring and brewing the Edurus Potion in Hogwarts Legacy

You can obtain the Edurus potion in two ways: Simply purchase it from a potion store owned by J Pippin, or buy the recipe and then brew the potion yourself. For the first time, however, you won't have to venture anywhere other than the Potions class. As soon as you begin the quest to attend the Potions class, a cutscene is triggered.

Professor Sharp explains to the class how to brew potions. You will be a part of this via a mini-game requiring you to stir the mixture in the cauldron. After this mini-game, Professor Sharp tasks you with brewing the Edurus potion. You will see the ingredients pop up on the bottom left of the screen.

Soon thereafter, you will encounter Garreth Weasely, your fellow student, who asks you to fetch him a Fwopper feather. This item is located in Professor Sharp’s office right beside Garreth Weasely. The moment you open the door, you will find Mongrel Fur on the table. Grab it and then use the Revelio spell to highlight all the collectibles in the area.

Just to the left of this table, you will find Ashwinder Eggs. Grab them too and collect all the other trinkets in the area. There is a chest near the window. Do check it out as well. Near the room’s exit, you will find the Fwooper feathers. Return them to Garreth and proceed to the Potion station.

Hover the cursor over the Edurus potion. It displays the potion’s description. The brewing time is only thirty seconds. This liquid enhances your defense by covering you with a rocky skin that acts as a wall between you and your foes’ spells. This tutorial will only give you one bottle of Edurus.

This concludes your potion brewing tutorial. For your open-world adventures, if you happen upon the need to craft more of these, feel free to buy the ingredients from J.Pippin’s potion shop. Mongrel Fur will cost you 50 Galleons. Ashwinder Eggs will set you back by 150 Galleons.

Alternatively, you can hunt for Mongrels in the open world and obtain their fur. You can also scavenge for Ashwinder eggs in the wilderness. These can be collected from a patch of land near the Mooncalf Den fast travel point.

Once you have gathered sufficient ingredients, head back to the Room of Requirements (if it is unlocked) or to the Potions classroom and interact with the Potion station.

To use the potions in battle, you must press L1 (PlayStation 5) which brings up the weapon wheel. Use the right stick of the controller to select Edurus and you are all set with a boosted defense.

Hogwarts Legacy is an excellent opportunity for Potterheads to live out their wizarding fantasies. It manages to deliver an intriguing world even though the game does not include any Harry Potter characters. The freshness works in the favor of Hogwarts Legacy as players can immerse themselves in a new tale from a familiar universe.

The title will be available on February 10, 2023, on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC. Owners of the previous-gen consoles (PS4 and Xbox One) must wait until April 4, 2023, to dive into the magical world of Hogwarts Legacy. Fans looking to play the game on the portable Nintendo Switch will have to endure a longer wait, until July 25, 2023.

