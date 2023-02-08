How to quickly farm Gold/Galleons in Hogwarts Legacy

Being a wizard or a witch in Hogwarts Legacy is somewhat expensive. Without Galleons, players won't be able to purchase items to brew potions, nor will they be able to buy a new broom or make any cosmetic changes.

Every RPG has many ways through which gamers can earn money, and Hogwarts Legacy is no different. However, not every method is equally rewarding. With that said, here are some really efficient ways to farm gold.

How to make money quickly in Hogwarts Legacy

In Hogwarts Legacy, players will receive a small amount of Galleons every time they defeat an enemy. This, however, isn't the best way to farm it because the amount that drops via this particular process is very low.

Selling gear is a quick way to earn Galleons in Hogwarts Legacy. Since it's an RPG, players will receive a considerable amount of items during world explorations. However, not all of them are useful, and the number of inventory slots that the game offers is very limited.

So, instead of hoarding bits of gear that are of no use, players should visit a storekeeper and sell them in exchange for gold. Not only will this allow them to free up their inventory, but it will also aid them in earning some additional money without much hassle.

Another quick way to earn money is by looting Disillusionment chests (eyeball chests). These are scattered all over the world and yield around 500 Galleons every time. The only trick is that players will have to turn themselves invisible in order to unlock these.

Apart from the above two, there is a third way that is by far the best to earn gold in Hogwarts Legacy. However, it can only be used once players have accessed the Room of Requirement.

Shortly after they can access the room, they will be able to venture out into the world and catch magical beasts. These can be sold at Brood and Peck in Hogsmeade. Alternatively, fans can also choose to breed them and create an income stream for themselves.

For now, these are the best methods in which players can get their hands on a great supply of Galleons. Given that the title has just gone live, there's a high chance that they will come across more efficient methods of farming Galleons in Hogwarts Legacy, but until then, these are the only ones that are available.

What to do in the Room of Requirement?

The Room of Requirement is a rather interesting place in Hogwarts Legacy. Players can customize it as per their taste, but apart from that, it's a very fascinating place.

Fans can upgrade their gear in this room. Apart from that, they can also grow their own resources inside this room. The Vivarium, an area where magical beasts can be kept, is also present here. It contains a beast feeder and several toys that can be used to keep these creatures entertained.

Like many other aspects of the game, players can customize the Vivarium itself. Not only can they change the decorations of this place, but its overall theme can also be altered as well.

