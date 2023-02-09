Top 5 core talents in Hogwarts Legacy

Hogwarts Legacy is shaping up to be an in-depth wizarding simulator. There are many abilities fans can experiment with and eliminate foes in style. Upon leveling up, players are rewarded with Talent Points. These can be used to acquire talents, which is the term used to denote skills and abilities.

Talents are categorized into Spell, Core, Dark Arts, Stealth, and Room of Requirement. Players can invest in the core talent category of skills to improve their health stats and boost their agility. Every ability within each category has a level requirement. Fans can unlock powerful talents after reaching Levels 5, 16, and 22.

Note: This article reflects the writer's opinions.

Basic cast mastery, Swift, and other great core talents in Hogwarts Legacy

Hogwarts Legacy comprises many unique abilities that give players an edge in battle. The game comprises side activities, collectibles, and more that grant experience (XP) to players. One can farm XP quickly by engaging in all the content Hogwarts Legacy offers.

Fans will earn talent points upon leveling up. These can then, in turn, be used to acquire many powerful skills. The following are some of the best core talents one can invest in:

1) Basic Cast Mastery (Requires Level 5)

The Basic Cast Mastery talent helps reduce spell cooldown (Image via WB Games)

Most of the time, players will be engaged in using spells to defeat their foes. This makes the basic cast mastery skill a must-have in the arsenal. Once acquired, it helps reduce the cooldown time of spells. Players will thus have their spells ready faster and won't have to wait longer for the cooldown.

2) Swift (Requires Level 5)

Swift is useful in dodging enemies (Image via WB Games)

The enemies of Hogwarts Legacy are formidable and possess a variety of attacks. Players can invest in Swift and get themselves a cool evading ability. Using this core talent, one can vanish and zoom past the unblockable enemy attack in style. Swift can be used by holding down the dodge button (Circle on PlayStation 5). It leaves a blue trail and allows for a seamless dodge when swarmed by enemies.

3) Spell Knowledge III (Requires Level 16)

Spell Knowledge III enables players to have four spell sets (Image via WB Games)

Hogwarts Legacy has the provision to switch between spell sets on the fly. Players will be able to select from a total of four spell sets. Each of these sets contains four spells. In totality, fans can equip a whopping sixteen spells if they acquire spell knowledge III core talent. There are lower levels of this core talent, which can be acquired after crossing level 5.

4) Stupefy Mastery (Requires Level 16)

Stupefy Mastery increases stun duration (Image via WB Games)

Potterheads need no introduction to the powerful stun spell known as Stupefy. Players will be resorting to it a lot during combat. One can opt for Stupefy mastery to stun their enemies for longer. This core talent is very potent when facing multiple foes at once. By investing in this talent, players can stun a target while focusing on other enemies much more efficiently.

5) Revelio Mastery (Requires Level 16)

Revelio mastery increases the spell's range (Image via WB Games)

Hogwarts Legacy is ripe for exploration. Revelio spell is beneficial in highlighting all the collectibles in a particular spot. The game features many potions that require collecting ingredients. One can use Revelio to spot them in the area. Thus, players can never go wrong using talent points to acquire Revelio mastery.

Hogwarts Legacy allows fans to participate in the magical world and learn its ropes akin to the Harry Potter movies. This is why the absence of fan-favorite characters doesn't hurt the game. On the flip side, it adds a level of novelty to a familiar world that is welcoming for fans and newcomers to the franchise.

Hogwarts Legacy has garnered a positive response from reviewers and media outlets. The game delivers a robust combat experience combined with meticulously detailed environments and magical creatures that are faithful to the source material. Fans can hop onto their flying brooms and play Hogwarts Legacy starting February 10, 2023, on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.

Poll : 0 votes