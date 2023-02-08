How to level up quickly in Hogwarts Legacy? The best XP farming methods explored

Hogwarts Legacy is an open-world RPG based on the popular Harry Potter franchise. Fans will progress through the story and acquire the skills and abilities to become great wizards. The game features many side distractions that award quite a lot of experience that can help players level up quickly.

Fans who wish to progress faster can partake in side quests, complete various challenges, collect field guides, and more. Potterheads who have the deluxe edition of Hogwarts Legacy can even participate in the Dark Arts Battle Arena to farm for experience by defeating waves of enemies.

Leveling up faster in Hogwarts Legacy

Hogwarts Legacy gives access to a vast arsenal of spells and abilities. Thus, you must be on your toes to accumulate as much experience as possible. The game presents a fair amount of opportunities to level up; you must keep participating in them frequently.

The easiest way to earn experience (XP) faster in the early part of the game is to keep an eye on the field guide pages. These are sneaky collectibles that are scattered throughout the world. You can use the Revelio spell to highlight any collectibles present in an area. Some of these can be found flying around the room. Feel free to resort to Accio to pull them towards you.

If you wish to vary up your grind, go ahead and partake in the side missions of Hogwarts Legacy. Walk around the castle indoors and outdoors to see the various characters.

Speak to them and see if you can acquire some tasks and complete them to earn easy XP. Though the main quests reward you with a significant XP, it is best to stick to side quests.

Hogwarts Legacy features a field guide. This is different from the pages you can collect. It is a compendium of sorts, and you can track the various challenges contained in it. These are categorized into Combat, Room of Requirement, Exploration, Quests, and Field Guide Pages.

Refer to the field guide to track challenges (Image via Warner Bros Interactive Entertainment)

Combat challenges involve defeating particular types and numbers of enemies, completing duels, and so on. The exploration section demands completing Merlin Trials, uncovering secrets, and other tasks. Thus, the best way to do this is by playing the game naturally and soaking in the experience at your own pace.

Completing main quests also grants a lot of XP. If you have indulged in all the aforementioned activities for a long time, then feel free to tackle the story missions to get huge chunks of XP.

Some main missions have tough enemies, so it is best to switch between all the activities.

This method requires owning the deluxe edition of Hogwarts Legacy. It comes bundled with an additional mode called Dark Arts Battle Arena. As the name suggests, it is a practice area for wizards to test their combat skills and spell proficiency. It involves defeating multiple enemy waves in a stipulated time.

If you have purchased the deluxe edition, feel free to head to the arena. It can be found in the Forbidden Forest. This is a repeatable activity and is a potent method of farming experience. If you find it hard to complete, you can reduce the difficulty level to ‘Story’ and initiate the battle.

Hogwarts Legacy has garnered a positive reception from media outlets and reviewers. Early game footage is beginning to quench fan curiosity, and players admire the in-depth experience. It remains to be seen how Hogwarts Legacy delivers a robust story.

The title can be played early by the deluxe edition owners. Ones with the standard edition can boot it up from February 10, 2023. Last-gen console users will have to wait until April 4, 2023, to get their hands on it. On the other hand, Nintendo Switch owners have an excruciating waiting period until it releases on July 25, 2023.

