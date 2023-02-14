How to unlock and complete all Merlin Trials in Hogwarts Legacy

The world of Hogwarts Legacy is brimming with content that makes sure that no player gets bored when roaming the vast expanses of the Scottish Highlands.

They can use their brooms or certain magical creatures as mounts to fly around and engage in activities like clearing bandit camps, helping various witches and wizards, and goblins, exploring tombs, trading with merchants, and more. However, one of the most interesting activities to indulge in is a set of puzzles known as Merlin Trials.

The Merlin Trials puzzles are named after Merlin, who is often regarded as one of the most powerful wizards in the history of the Wizarding World. While solving them is quite easy, players should note that there are a whopping 95 of them scattered across the Hogwarts Legacy map.

However, the reward for completing them is what makes them worthwhile, which is an increase in inventory space for all types of gear pieces or outfits.

Hogwarts Legacy: How to solve every type of Merlin Trial

To complete the Merlin Trials in Hogwarts Legacy, players will first have to unlock them. This can be done pretty early on in the game, through a main quest known as Trials of Merlin.

The quest has players dueling two of Victor Rookwood’s Ashwinder Scouts who’re bothering a woman. Once the battle is over, she’ll introduce them to the Trials, demonstrating how to activate each one. Players will be able to see every Merlin Trial on their map once they've completed this quest.

To activate the Merlin Trials, Hogwarts Legacy players will need to use Mallowsweet Leaves on top of them. While the animation shows the player using a bunch of leaves during this process, only one will be removed from their inventory.

In addition to this, obtaining the aforementioned leaves isn’t as difficult as some of the other commodities in the game. Players can buy them for 100 galleons from stores like the Magic Neep in Hogsmeade, or buy their seeds for 200 galleons and plant them in the Room of Requirement. The latter is a better alternative if they find themselves running out of money.

Once every Trial is visible on the map, players just need to travel to them, shower them with Mallowsweet Leaves, and attempt to solve the puzzle that follows. A symbol in the form of a leaf identifies the Trials on the Hogwarts Legacy map.

Identifying all Merlin Trial types in Hogwarts Legacy

There are nine types of Merlin Trials scattered across the Scottish Highlands in Hogwarts Legacy. The list below identifies all of them, along with their solutions:

1) Stone-destroying trial

This trial reuqires players to destroy stone pillars (Image via Warner Brothers)

This trial requires players to destroy pillars that are usually highlighted in green when it starts. Each pillar can be found within a small radius of the starting point. The most commonly used spell in this scenario is Confringo, since players learn it pretty early in the game, and its ranged capabilities come in handy when destroying pillars situated in places the player cannot reach.

An alternative is Bombarda, but players don’t learn this spell until the “winter” section of the game, which essentially plunges the story into endgame territory.

2) Stone-flipping trial

Players need to match symbols in this trial (Image via Warner Brothers)

Although every trial is quite simple, the stone-flipping variants can be described as the most complicated of the lot. It requires the players to flip three die-like stones that are placed on a pillar using Flipendo.

Each side of the die and pillar has a specific symbol on it, and the objective is to match the symbols that are present on them. In addition, each symbol has to be in the perfect orientation, which is indicated by a small arrow on at least one symbol. Once completed successfully, each pillar will be covered with vines.

3) Moth trial

Attracting moths to a Moonstone-filled rock (Image via Warner Brothers)

Hogwarts Legacy has tons of puzzles where Lumos is used to attract and lead moths into doorways, picture frames, or handles. However, this is also a part of one of the Trials of Merlin.

In this one, players must find three separate swarms of moths and use Lumos to lead them into some rocks that contain Moonstone. The insects glow brightly, which makes it easy to spot them even in the daytime.

4) “Golf” trial

This trial requires players to place a giant ball into a pit (Image via Warner Brothers)

Playfully referred to as the “golf” trial by many Hogwarts Legacy players, this one requires the protagonist to place a giant spherical rock into a pit by any means necessary. Unlike many other trials, there can be times when the ball and pit are quite far from each other.

However, they’re almost always in view of each other, so look out for that. As for spells, Wingardium Leviosa is bound to be a player’s best friend here, but Accio and Depulso can also be used to push or pull the “ball” into the pit.

5) Brazier trial

Players need to light braziers in this trial (Image via Warner Brothers)

This one can be referred to as a time trial as well. Players need to find three unlit braziers in the area surrounding the starting point. The objective is to light all three before they descend into the ground.

Some of them can be in a tricky spot, but remember: there’s always one angle from which to light them all. Speaking of lighting stuff, Confringo and Incendio are good spell choices for these trials.

6) Repairing statues trial

This trial requires players to repair statues (Image via Warner Brothers)

One of the simplest trials in Hogwarts Legacy requires players to repair three statues whose remains are scattered in the areas surrounding the starting point. They learn the repair spell quite early in the game, and using it is the key to this trial. Just go up to a destroyed statue and cast Reparo.

7) Rolling orbs trial

Playrs need to place orbs into their designated slots in this trial (Image via Warner Brothers)

This Hogwarts Legacy trial requires players to place stone orbs into small pits that are designed for a group of four. While they will almost always find more than four orbs for every group of pits, all they need to focus on is getting every single one above the closest group.

They’ll automatically fit into each spot and complete the trial. Players can use Accio, Wingardium Leviosa, and Depulso to move the orbs.

8) Destroying orbs trial

Players need to destroy orbs in this trial (Image via Warner Brothers)

One of the most fun trials in this challenge, it requires players to destroy a set of six orbs that are placed on a pillar. These are clearly visible from the starting point and can be demolished by using the Basic Cast, aside from other spells like Confringo and Bombarda.

One of the best things about this trial is that players can use Hogwarts Legacy’s free-aim system to spam their Basic Cast and destroy every orb in a jiffy.

9) Parkour trial

This trial requires players to parkour across a series of stone platforms (Image via Warner Brothers)

Parkour is a small but significant part of Hogwarts Legacy. When this trial is activated, a few pillars in the surrounding area will be highlighted. Each of these is of a different height, and the objective of the player is to jump on every single one of them without touching the ground.

This is relatively easy if they start at one end of the pillar pattern, as opposed to starting in the middle. However, a sneaky trick is to use a broom to barely touch the surface of each pillar, which surprisingly works and is counted in the progress of the trial.

The Trials of Merlin are just one aspect of the multiple activities that players can engage in during their playthrough of Hogwarts Legacy. One thing everyone should remember, however, is to claim their reward (extra gear slots) by navigating to the Exploration section under the Challenges tab.

