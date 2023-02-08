How to unlock Wingardium Leviosa in Hogwarts Legacy?

Hogwarts Legacy is shaping to be an exciting adventure in the wizarding world. The in-depth gear system, the variety of creatures, and the slew of magical spells in the arsenal are some of the reasons why Hogwarts Legacy is an enriching experience. Fans are clamoring for more information on their favorite spells they have come to know and love in Harry Potter Lore.

Wingardium Leviosa is the most recognizable spell in the entire franchise. One can complete Professor Garlick’s assignment to unlock it in Hogwarts Legacy. As part of this assignment, players must complete four tasks before returning to her and eventually unlocking Wingardium Leviosa.

Acquiring Wingardium Leviosa in Hogwarts Legacy

Hogwarts Legacy comprises many spells fans know and love from the expansive Harry Potter lore. After playing the game for a while, you can wield this spell. Your cue is the completion of the main mission, 'In the Shadows of the Estate.’

Upon completing the above quest, your journey will lead to Professor Garlick. Finishing her assignment will reward you with the Wingardium Leviosa spell.

She hands you a task that involves the following actions:

Find a Venomous Tentacula and use it in combat

Obtain a Mandrake and defeat multiple foes at the same time

Participate in the Herbology class

To acquire the Venomous Tentacula, you can travel to the "Dogweed and Deathcap." It is a shop where you can purchase all kinds of seeds and plants. Beatrice Green is the shop owner, and interacting with her opens up the menu.

Buy the Venomous Tentacula plant from the combat tools section. It will cost you 600 Galleons (coins). Alternatively, you can buy the seed for 1050 Galleons and then grow it in a large pot.

Just beside Venomous Tentacula, you will also find the Mandrake plant for sale. Purchase it for 500 Galleons or buy the seed that costs 800 Galleons. You will need to grow it in a small pot, and it takes approximately fifteen minutes for the Mandrake to grow. It is recommended that you buy the plant directly.

You have completed the acquisition part of the assignment. Now to use the Venomous Tentacula, you don't have to do much; toss it in the Room of Requirement, and the task will be completed.

You still have to use Mandrake in combat. Head to the Jackdaw’s Tomb fast travel point. You will find some enemies in the vicinity. Ensure to start the battle with the Mandrake plant and stun multiple enemies simultaneously.

Now you have to attend the Herbology class during the daytime. Visit the ‘Greenhouse’ section from the world map to attend Professor Garlick’s class. A small cut-scene is triggered, and this concludes your assignment. Speak to her again to let her know you have finished the assignment.

She will acknowledge it leading you to a small minigame. Press the correct sequence of buttons, and the Wingardium Leviosa spell is yours for the taking. It is a levitation spell, and you can even control the position, rotation, and direction of the target object using the directional pads.

The game comprises of many other spells that aid exploration, puzzle-solving, and defeating enemies. Many collectibles in the game also require the proper use of spells. The game has a great learning curve, and despite having many gameplay mechanics, players don't feel bombarded by constant tutorials.

Hogwarts Legacy features many lore-faithful magical beasts that players can interact with, tame, and tend to. One can fly around Hogwarts Castle on a flying broom or one of the creature mounts. The wizarding world is ripe for exploration, and gamers can sink hours into many side missions and activities.

Hogwarts Legacy had a lot of expectations from fans and RPG aficionados alike. Avalanche Software would be pleased to witness the positive reception of the game from reviewers and players. The game is massive in terms of quests, world-building, and combat depth. Fans will finally get a chance to live out their wizarding fantasy.

Poll : 0 votes