How to unlock Bombarda in Hogwarts Legacy

Hogwarts Legacy is filled with fascinating spells and charms that players can use to deal with the many forces of evil lurking around every corner of its open world. Developed by Avalanche Games, the game takes players back to the mystical wizarding world of Hogwarts, allowing them to live their lives as a student at the prestigious Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry.

As part of the curriculum of becoming the next master sorcerer, Hogwarts Legacy allows players to learn and master a host of unique spells. Some of these spells are entirely new, while others are familiar to fans of the Harry Potter novels. While the process of unlocking them can be arduous, having access to a wide variety of spells, curses, and charms is necessary for any budding wizard or witch.

Among the many combat-oriented spells is Bombrada, the exploding spell, one of the most powerful and deadly spells that players can unlock in Hogwarts Legacy.

Given Bombrada is easily among the most powerful charms (only seconded by the Unforgivable Curses) in the game, it requires players to go through an extensive questline to unlock it.

Complete Professor Howin's Assignment to unlock Bombrada in Hogwarts Legacy

You can unlock the Bombarda spell by taking part in a special side quest called Professor Howin's Assignment.

The assignment tasks you with rescuing a Diricawl and a Giant Purple Toad. To rescue the beasts, you will require a Nab-Sack, which you can get pretty early from a quest from Deek the House Elf.

Once you have the Nab-Sack in your possession and have conversed with Professor Howin to begin the side quest, you can follow these steps to complete the assignment:

You first need to get the Diricrawl, which can be found south of Hogwarts, in Hogwarts Valley.

When you get there, you must use the Nab-Sack on the creatures to catch them.

To get the creatures in the Nab-Sack, you have to get closer to them. You must use the Nab-Sack a total of four times in order to weaken the creature and catch them. The best spells to use for this task are Accio and Levioso.

Once you rescue the Diricrawl, you'll need to proceed south of your location to rescue the Giant Purpel Toad.

You'll need to repeat the same process of using the Nab-Sack to rescue the Giant Toad, but they get weakened by only three Nab-Sacks, making them a much easier catch.

Once you have all the creatures in your possession, head back to Professor Howin.

After reporting to Professor Howin, you will have to attend your first Beasts class, which ultimately unlocks the Bombarada spell for you to learn and master.

Hogwarts Legacy is chock-full of unique and rewarding optional quests that allow you to earn some really powerful charms, potions, and other resources.

Hogwarts Legacy is now available for current-generation consoles (PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S) and Windows PCs (via Steam and Epic Games Store). Meanwhile, the previous-generation console (PlayStation 4 and Xbox One), as well as the Nintendo Switch version of the game, is scheduled to come out in the next few months.

