Hogwarts Legacy: How to summon and equip broom in-game

WB Games' latest fantasy role-playing game, Hogwarts Legacy, is easily the best interpretation of the Potterverse world in a video game format. Developed by Avalanche Games, Hogwarts Legacy is easily one of, if not the most anticipated games of 2023 for Potterheads across the globe.

For the most part, the game has delivered on its promises, with a world that feels ripped right out of the pages of the Harry Potter books and an open-world role-playing experience like no other.

The core gameplay and narrative themes in Hogwarts Legacy revolve around sorcery and spells, but mastering the use of broomsticks is just as essential for becoming a successful wizard or witch. This guide provides a complete overview of how to summon and equip your broomstick in the game.

How to summon and equip the broom in Hogwarts Legacy

The map of Hogwarts is massive. From the outskirts of the castle to the forest and mountainous regions, there is a lot for you to explore and uncover in the open world of Hogwarts Legacy. The best part about the game's map is that every biome feels distinct and lived-in.

While the massive map can be a good thing in and of itself, exploring such a vast open-world can get tedious without a proper traversal system. This is where the broom comes into play. While the game does not feature "Quidditch," it does allow you to ride your broomstick, like a typical wizard or a witch.

The best part about the broomstick is that unlike your other winged mount, the Hippogriff, you can summon your broom anywhere and at any time in the open world. Here's how you can summon your broom on PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S:

On PC

Hold Tab and press 3 to summon the broom.

On PlayStation

Hold L1 and press Circle to summon the broom.

On Xbox

Hold LT and press B to summon the broom.

It should be mentioned that you cannot ride your broomstick inside Hogwarts castle, and you also cannot equip or ride it while visiting the town of Hogsmeade. Although flying around on the broom is one of the most fascinating and engaging aspects of the game, you do not get access to it until much later.

You are taught everything you need to know about flying on your broomstick by Madam Kogawa after completing the main story quest, Jackdaw's Rest. Once you master flying and finish your first flying lesson with Madam Kogawa (complete the Flying class quest), you can go to Hogsmeade and buy yourself a new broomstick from the Spintwitches Sporting Needs shop for 600 credits (Galleons).

Hogwarts Legacy is now available for the current-generation consoles, i.e., PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and Windows PC (via Steam and Epic Games Store). Meanwhile, the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One versions of the game are scheduled to be released on April 4, 2023, with the Nintendo Switch version scheduled to come out on July 25, 2023.

